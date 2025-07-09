NFL fellowship goes to Super Bowl winning HBCU coach

Tory Woodbury, an HBCU legend and current assistant at Norfolk State, is heading back to the NFL—at least for the summer. The special teams coordinator has been selected as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow by the Minnesota Vikings, marking a major step in his coaching journey.

A Return to the Bill Walsh Fellowship

This marks the second time that Woodbury has earned the opportunity. He first participated in the program in 2024 while serving on the staff at Howard University. The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is designed to give minority coaches immersive experiences during NFL training camps and offseason activities.

HBCU Star Turned NFL Player

Woodbury first made his name at Winston-Salem State University. After walking on, he led the Rams to back-to-back CIAA titles. He passed for over 4,500 yards, rushed for more than 1,000 yards, and tied the school record with 60 total touchdowns.

His stellar performance caught the attention of NFL scouts. Woodbury signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2001. He later spent time with the Saints, the Bills, and in the CFL, becoming known as a special teams ace.

Building an HBCU-to-NFL Pipeline

After his playing career, Woodbury made a successful transition to coaching and scouting. He spent five years with the Los Angeles Rams, including time as an assistant special teams coach, and was part of the Super Bowl LVI championship staff. He then moved into HBCU coaching roles—starting at Morgan State in 2022, then Howard in 2024, and finally joining Michael Vick’s staff at Norfolk State in 2025.

His career reflects the growing connection between NFL and HBCU coaching talent. As more HBCU coaches earn NFL exposure, the pathway from HBCU sidelines to NFL opportunities becomes more defined.

What It Means for Norfolk State

Woodbury’s time with the Vikings could pay immediate dividends for Norfolk State’s special teams. He will return with refined knowledge of NFL situational drills, data-driven strategies, and personnel evaluation. These tools can directly impact kick coverage, return schemes, and overall special teams execution.

Additionally, his NFL ties may help Norfolk State in recruiting. Connections at the pro level often elevate program credibility, helping attract both players and assistant coaches.

A Spotlight on HBCU Excellence

The NFL’s continued investment in HBCU coaching talent is no accident. Tory Woodbury’s inclusion in this year’s fellowship signals a commitment to diversifying NFL coaching pipelines—and a recognition of the wealth of talent cultivated at HBCUs.