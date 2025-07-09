HBCU Softball dominates stolen bases in the NCAA

Prairie View A&M softball continues to raise the bar for HBCU athletics. The Lady Panthers were named the NCAA Division I Statistical Champion for Stolen Bases Per Game for the 2024-25 season. This national title proves that Prairie View A&M is one of the fastest and most strategic teams in college softball.

This recognition further solidifies Prairie View A&M’s reputation as an HBCU powerhouse. Their aggressive style of play wasn’t just flashy; it produced results throughout the season and strengthened the pride of their HBCU community.

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes and coaching staff for this tremendous achievement,” Prairie View A&M Director of Athletics Anton Goff said in a PVAMU Athletics release. “This national recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

Under Head Coach Vernon Bland, Prairie View A&M played with fearless intensity. The Lady Panthers consistently turned singles into doubles or walks into scoring chances. Therefore, their base running forced opposing defenses to adjust every inning, showcasing the smart, aggressive approach that defines Prairie View A&M softball.

“This honor speaks volumes about the speed, instincts, and heart of our players,” Bland told PVAMU Athletics. “We emphasize aggressive, smart base running, and it’s great to see our work earn national recognition.”

HBCUs Crowd the Top Ten

Joining Prairie View A&M in the top echelon of stolen base artistry were:

Bethune-Cookman (3rd): 2.96 SB/G

(3rd): 2.96 SB/G Jackson State (6th): 2.74 SB/G

(6th): 2.74 SB/G Norfolk State (8th): 2.71 SB/G

(8th): 2.71 SB/G Grambling State (10th): 2.67 SB/G

This remarkable presence — five HBCU programs in the top 10 nationally — speaks volumes about the athleticism, coaching acumen, and game-planning taking place across these institutions. It’s also a powerful indicator of how HBCU softball continues to grow and assert itself on the national stage.

NCAA Top 10 – Stolen Bases Per Game (2024-25)

Rank Team Games Total SB SB/Game 1 Prairie View 48 169 3.52 2 Southeastern La. 66 196 2.97 3 Bethune-Cookman 53 157 2.96 4 UNCW 50 147 2.94 5 USC Upstate 55 152 2.76 6 Jackson State 53 145 2.74 7 Oregon 64 175 2.73 8 Norfolk State 45 122 2.71 9 FGCU 59 159 2.69 10 Grambling State 46 123 2.67