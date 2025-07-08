Tennessee State Hockey team on ice for now according to report

Tennessee State University’s historic men’s hockey program will delay its debut according to a published report. Originally set to make history as the first ice hockey team at a public Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the 2025–26 season, the program will now reportedly aim for a 2026–27 launch.

As reported by The Tennessean, the delay stems from a mix of financial and logistical challenges, including the lack of a home rink, limited fundraising, and broader uncertainty around the university’s financial health. A source familiar with the situation confirmed the postponement, though no official announcement has been made.

The men’s hockey team was first unveiled at Bridgestone Arena in 2023 ahead of the NHL Draft, marking a groundbreaking step for HBCUs and the sport’s diversification. However, the excitement has been tempered by concerns that have built over the past two years.

Tennessee State has faced significant internal turmoil, including leadership turnover, declining enrollment, and budget deficits. Interim President Dwayne Tucker, who took office in December, warned earlier this year that the school would run out of funding without immediate intervention. In response, Tucker developed a five-year financial plan and negotiated with state officials for $96 million in funding, which was approved in June. That money, redirected from infrastructure reserves, is expected to stabilize the university’s operations. It remains unclear if any of those funds will support athletics or the delayed hockey program.

Despite the setbacks, supporters hope the program can regroup and make its long-awaited debut in 2026–27, keeping alive the vision of expanding hockey into new and more diverse communities.

Reporting credit: The Tennessean