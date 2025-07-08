PGA shares Golf with HBCU through simulators

Virginia State University is opening new doors for students through the game of golf. With help from the PGA and the White House HBCU Golf Consortium, the university has installed a cutting-edge golf simulator facility.

Located in the Fitness/Wellness Center inside Daniel Gymnasium, the space includes two advanced simulator bays and a professional putting green. It was first unveiled in May, but it’s now gaining momentum as a tool to engage new and returning students this fall.

“This simulator will benefit more than just our athletes,” said Rodney Hall, Deputy Chief of Staff. “It allows us to introduce the game of golf to a wider audience and inspire interest in a global industry.”

One simulator was donated by the PGA. The second came through VSU’s involvement in the national HBCU Golf Consortium. That initiative focuses on increasing diversity in the golf industry and creating career pathways for HBCU students.

The simulator is open to all students, faculty, and staff. For many, it offers their first experience with the sport—and a new way to connect fun, fitness, and future opportunities.

The White House HBCU Golf Consortium

The White House HBCU Golf Consortium works to boost diversity in the golf industry. It connects HBCUs with top golf organizations. The program offers access to simulators, internships, training, and mentorship. Students can explore careers in golf media, business, and technology. It also introduces golf as a fun and inclusive sport.

The Consortium supports both recreation and professional growth. Many students experience golf for the first time through this program. It helps build skills in leadership, communication, and strategy. The goal is to create new pathways in a traditionally exclusive industry. More HBCU students are now stepping into golf careers.