HBCU to FBS head coach journey was a chess move

On December 16, 2023, Willie Simmons guided his Florida A&M University (FAMU) Rattlers to an HBCU National Championship with a thrilling 30–26 win over the Howard Bison in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. Just over two weeks later, on January 1, 2024, Simmons shocked many by stepping down as FAMU’s head coach to take on the role of running backs coach at Duke University.

The announcement rippled across social media, stirring confusion and speculation. Why would a championship-winning head coach at an FCS powerhouse take a position coach role at an FBS school? Why not stay and defend the title? And why Duke—a university more renowned for basketball than football? The questions reflected the surprise and skepticism from fans and followers across the HBCU landscape. Many questioned whether Simmons was making the right move. Several podcasts questioned and even laughed at the move.

What wasn’t known publicly at the time was that Simmons had been receiving strong encouragement from an influential circle of friends and mentors—including coaching giants like Dabo Swinney, Manny Diaz, and Nick Saban. Their advice aligned with Willie Simmons’ long-term aspiration: to eventually become a head coach at the FBS level. Though the timing seemed unusual to outsiders, for Simmons, the moment was right.

Lack of minority coaches was a factor in Simmons’ decision

“It’s been well documented about the lack of minority head football coaches at the FBS level, and after speaking to my mentors and other prominent figures in the profession, I was advised that the best chance for me to become one of the few was to get P4 coaching experience,” Simmons said.

That opportunity came from Manny Diaz, who brought Simmons onto his Duke coaching staff. The result was a revitalized Blue Devils program that notched wins over Northwestern, North Carolina, NC State, and Florida State in one season. Duke came within reach of an ACC title shot, derailed only by a stumble against the University of Miami.

“I’m forever grateful to Manny Diaz for giving me the opportunity to coach at a program like Duke,” Simmons said. “We did some amazing things there!”

It Only Took a Season

Not long after the season, Simmons was offered the head coaching job at Florida International University (FIU), marking his return to a top leadership role—this time at the FBS level. FIU, coming off a 4-8 season, had not seen a winning campaign since going 9-4 in 2018. The program had endured several rough years, including a 1-11 record in 2021.

Despite its recent struggles, FIU showed offensive promise, particularly in the passing game. The school’s potential, along with the intimate energy of its Pitbull-named stadium in Miami, made for an intriguing new chapter. Simmons’ first priority was keeping hometown quarterback Keyone Jenkins, a lefty standout from Miami Central High School, from transferring. Simmons succeeded, convincing Jenkins to return and lead the Panthers’ offense.

A former Clemson quarterback himself, Simmons spoke the language Jenkins needed to hear. His track record with quarterbacks is well established, mentoring Ryan Stanley, FAMU’s all-time passing leader, and 2023 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Jeremy Moussa during his time as an HBCU head coach.

What once appeared to be a puzzling move now seems to have been a calculated strategy. Simmons wasn’t playing checkers—he was playing chess. While some criticized the shift from head coach to position coach, Simmons was already planning two moves ahead. And the transition came with a significant salary increase as well.

Panthers have already generated a buzz under Simmons

Now at FIU, Simmons has injected new life into the program. The school’s social media engagement has surged, and branding efforts are positioning FIU as an exciting alternative to the University of Miami.

In a poetic twist, Willie Simmons’ first home game as an FBS head coach will be against Bethune-Cookman, his archrival, on August 29 while coaching at FAMU. Coincidentally, his former team, the FAMU Rattlers, will be in Miami that same weekend for the Orange Blossom Classic on August 30. Many fans are planning to attend both games—a symbolic full-circle moment.

Despite his departure, Simmons remains cherished by the FAMU community. He continues to support the university through donations, appearances, and interviews, always speaking fondly of his time there. He also hopes his path serves as an example of what’s possible for others.

“Hopefully future qualified HBCU head coaches don’t have to make the same sacrifices I made to achieve the goal of becoming an FBS head football coach!”