FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons
FAMU

FAMU coach Willie Simmons taking position coach gig with P5 aim

Willie Simmons is leaving FAMU on top of the HBCU football world as he notes his ambition to become a Power Five head coach.
Posted on

Willie Simmons made it clear why he’s leaving FAMU and the apex of the HBCU coaching world — he wants to be a Power Five-level head coach. 

Simmons resigned on Monday to take a job as running backs coach at Duke University under Manny Diaz. The 43-year-old talked exclusively with HBCU Gameday’s Vaughn Wilson about his reasoning for going from a head coach to a position coach. 

“Throughout my coaching career, I’ve checked many boxes. I’ve been a play caller. I’ve been a head coach. I’ve won a championship. I’ve put guys in the NFL. We recruited at a high level. We’ve done a lot of things, and I’ve checked a lot boxes off my resume.

The one thing he hasn’t done, Simmons noted, is coaching on a Power Five staff.

Deion Sanders, Willie Simmons
Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons chat at the 2022 SWAC Football Media Day.



“Looking at my career and where I want to ultimately be in my career. To have the type of platform on a national stage to lead young men, to have a voice that resonates throughout college football — not just the HBCU landscape,” Simmons said. “I think this was a pivotal step for me to take. And that’s why we’re taking it.”

Willie Simmons cited that with 130-plus FBS programs in America, less than 30 are led by minority coaches. 

“We have to position ourselves to do those things. I would love to think that could happen at FAMU. The reality of it is — it just hasn’t.” Simmons said.

“(Former South Carolina State head coach) Willie Jeffries back in 1979, (former Alcorn State head coach) Jay Hopson in 2015 — who doesn’t look like you nor me — and Deion Sanders, who for all intents ant purposes, is a one-off. It’s only one Deion “Prime” Sanders.” 

Simmons led FAMU to a 12-1 season in 2023, bringing home the school’s first SWAC title and Celebration Bowl victory.

