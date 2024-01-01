FAMU coach Willie Simmons taking position coach gig with P5 aim

By

Willie Simmons made it clear why he’s leaving FAMU and the apex of the HBCU coaching world — he wants to be a Power Five-level head coach.

Simmons resigned on Monday to take a job as running backs coach at Duke University under Manny Diaz. The 43-year-old talked exclusively with HBCU Gameday’s Vaughn Wilson about his reasoning for going from a head coach to a position coach.

“Throughout my coaching career, I’ve checked many boxes. I’ve been a play caller. I’ve been a head coach. I’ve won a championship. I’ve put guys in the NFL. We recruited at a high level. We’ve done a lot of things, and I’ve checked a lot boxes off my resume.



The one thing he hasn’t done, Simmons noted, is coaching on a Power Five staff.

Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons chat at the 2022 SWAC Football Media Day.





“Looking at my career and where I want to ultimately be in my career. To have the type of platform on a national stage to lead young men, to have a voice that resonates throughout college football — not just the HBCU landscape,” Simmons said. “I think this was a pivotal step for me to take. And that’s why we’re taking it.”

Willie Simmons cited that with 130-plus FBS programs in America, less than 30 are led by minority coaches.

“We have to position ourselves to do those things. I would love to think that could happen at FAMU. The reality of it is — it just hasn’t.” Simmons said.



“(Former South Carolina State head coach) Willie Jeffries back in 1979, (former Alcorn State head coach) Jay Hopson in 2015 — who doesn’t look like you nor me — and Deion Sanders, who for all intents ant purposes, is a one-off. It’s only one Deion “Prime” Sanders.”



Simmons led FAMU to a 12-1 season in 2023, bringing home the school’s first SWAC title and Celebration Bowl victory.

