NBA HBCU Classic part of elevated platform for CAA programs

GREENSBORO, NC — The 2026 NBA HBCU Classic will feature a matchup that’s both familiar and groundbreaking: a Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) clash between Hampton University and North Carolina A&T. For the first time in the event’s five-year history, a regular conference rivalry game will represent the CAA, affirming the space both HBCUs have carved out in their new league—and the national exposure that continues to follow.

A New Chapter in an HBCU Tradition

Traditionally, the NBA HBCU Classic has featured games between historic HBCU conference rivals: Morgan State vs. Howard (MEAC), Southern vs. Grambling State (SWAC), Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (CIAA), and Tuskegee vs. Morehouse (SIAC). Hampton and North Carolina A&T now continue that legacy while introducing a new chapter under the CAA banner.

“We are overjoyed to have North Carolina A&T State University and Hampton University competing in the NBA HBCU Classic,” said Amber Scott, Director of Social Impact and Inclusion at the NBA. “Yes, it’s about the on-court play. It’s about the rivalries, right? But the thing that’s so special to me is all of the off-court development.”

Increased Exposure for HBCUs in the CAA

This year’s Classic, set for Los Angeles during NBA All-Star Weekend, offers more than a basketball showcase. It highlights how North Carolina A&T and Hampton have expanded the visibility and reach of HBCUs within the CAA. Since joining the conference, both schools have tapped into national TV deals and elevated their brands in ways that were previously out of reach.

North Carolina A&T recently launched a regional linear TV deal, bringing its football and basketball programs into more homes.

“The local linear is a big deal for us,” said A&T Director of Athletics Earl Hilton. “It’s been a fantastic arrangement for us to be able to broadcast football and basketball games, men’s and women’s… We got three or four opportunities with CBS and national CBS brand. And certainly this opportunity would be, I think, Peacock, who will be running this game.”

Hampton and NC A&T faced off on CBS on MLK Jr. Day.

A Cultural Shift in the CAA

CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio emphasized the value that North Carolina A&T and Hampton have added to the conference—on and off the court.

“We were focused on institutions that are committed at the highest level of academics… institutions that are committed to overall well-being of the student-athletes,” D’Antonio said. “And I couldn’t be happier with what we found with North Carolina A&T and Hampton.”

The HBCU cultural experience has also enriched the CAA. “Layer that on top of the unbelievable HBCU tradition that they’ve brought to the conference—whether it be through their cheer and spirit squad, whether it be through their bands,” D’Antonio added. “CAA had not had an opportunity to experience those type of things, and those have also been an extremely well-received addition.”

A Long-Term Vision Realized

The opportunity for North Carolina A&T to participate in the NBA HBCU Classic didn’t materialize overnight.

“If my memory serves, this is something we’ve been working on for about 18 months,” Hilton said. “We had some conversations last year and then couldn’t make it work with our schedule… so excited to be able to work on it and get things lined out in a way that it’s going to line up perfectly for us and for Hampton.”

Preparing Student-Athletes for More Than the Game

Beyond competition, the NBA HBCU Classic includes a full week of career development and networking for participating players. Students from North Carolina A&T and Hampton will attend workshops, meet NBA All-Stars, and build skills to strengthen their off-court futures.

“Our hope is that we’re pouring into the students off the court in addition to helping them with their on-court development,” Scott said.

A New Rivalry, A National Stage

As the CAA continues to expand and evolve, North Carolina A&T and Hampton are not just participating—they are setting the pace. With national platforms like CBS and Peacock and events like the NBA HBCU Classic, these two HBCUs are helping redefine what it means to thrive in a new era of college athletics.

And with the spotlight of NBA All-Star Weekend shining on this rising rivalry, both programs aim to raise their visibility—and the visibility of all HBCUs—on the national stage.