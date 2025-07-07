NFL Star Pulls Up to HBCU and Drops Gems after Workout

A regular summer workout turned into a masterclass at Delaware State University, thanks to the surprise appearance of two NFL talents — and an HBCU coaching newcomer already making noise. Chase Young, the former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick and newly minted New Orleans Saint, pulled up to Delaware State University alongside Jaret Patterson, now with the Los Angeles Chargers. But they didn’t come just to watch.

The two pros suited up — helmets and all — and got in real work on Alumni Field. DSU posted clips of the pair working out and speaking with players, and one video especially stood out: Young, raw, and honest, delivering a speech that instantly changed the energy in the room.

Real Talk from Chase Young

“Want to talk to y’all about consistency,” Young said, addressing the HBCU squad. “As y’all know me. Second overall pick, got hurt my second year. Third year, played the last three games. My fourth year, I had got a neck injury in preseason that nobody really knew about, right? and I’m getting traded to the Niners, right? So I get a neck injury, now I gotta play to the Super Bowl, and I play every game in the whole season, right? After the season, I get surgery, come back, and play on the one year, right? How that sh*t work? Right? Like one for 13 (1 year, 13 million dollar contract). None of that sh*t was guaranteed.”

It wasn’t just motivation — it was lived experience. The former Ohio State star and Washington standout walked Delaware State’s players through a journey that included injuries, trades, and a Super Bowl run, all underscored by resilience, reality, and hard work.

Behind the scenes of Chase Young’s visit is DeSean Jackson, an ex-NFL great, now the head coach of the Delaware State Hornets. His fingerprints are already all over the program’s culture shift. Fresh off his own NFL retirement, Jackson is pulling from his deep Rolodex of league connections — much like Deion Sanders did at Jackson State — and bringing the pros straight to the HBCU sidelines.

All Facts

On the AllFacts Podcast with Keyshawn Johnson, Jackson opened up about the unexpected opportunity at DSU, saying:

“I just want to give a moment to say how appreciative I am of the opportunity. I was coaching high school with my brother in Long Beach, didn’t know my next steps after retirement… but when I got out there, I regained another passion. I’m able to give back to these young kids everything I’ve been taught — from Andy Reid to Sean McVay. I feel like Coach Prime opened doors up for guys like myself.”

Now he’s walking through them. Delaware State may have only won two games the past two seasons, but Jackson isn’t fazed.

“I’ma bet on myself,” he said. “Ain’t no shoe too big for me to fill.”

With NFL stars showing up, game-ready and dropping unfiltered gems, DeSean Jackson isn’t just building a team. He’s leading the next movement in HBCU football.