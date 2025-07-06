Bethune-Cookman welcomes new President on Monday

Monday, July 7, 2025, marks a significant milestone for Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) as Dr. Albert Mosley officially assumes the role of its 8th president. Dr. Mosley brings over 30 years of experience in higher education and nonprofit leadership to B-CU.

A Visionary Leader with a Transformative Track Record

A first-generation college graduate from Shuqualak, Mississippi, he holds degrees from Millsaps College, Duke University, Yale University, and the University of Georgia. Prior to joining B-CU, Dr. Mosley served as president of Morningside University in Iowa, where he spearheaded the development of innovative academic programs in fields such as aviation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and supply chain management. His tenure at Morningside was also marked by securing record-breaking philanthropic support, bolstering the institution’s endowment and funding several capital projects.

Dr. Mosley’s selection followed an intensive national search that attracted 135 applicants. The process, though comprehensive, was not without controversy. Earlier this year, student protests erupted when interim President Dr. William Berry, who had been recommended by two search committees and a student committee, was not chosen for the permanent role

A Quiet Commencement Amidst a Broader HBCU Leadership Landscape

While Dr. Mosley’s appointment is a significant development for B-CU, it has garnered relatively modest media attention compared to recent leadership changes at other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). For instance, Florida A&M University (FAMU) has been prominently featured in the news following the appointment of its new president, whose tenure has been marked by high-profile initiatives and public engagements.

Charting a New Course for Bethune-Cookman University

As Dr. Mosley steps into his new role, the B-CU community looks forward to a period of revitalization and growth. His extensive experience and commitment to academic innovation position him well to build upon the legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and guide the university into its next chapter.

While his tenure begins with a quieter public profile, the impact of Dr. Mosley’s leadership is anticipated to resonate deeply within the B-CU community and beyond.