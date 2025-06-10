Watch: DeSean Jackson hosts first HBCU Mega Camp

Delaware State University made headlines this weekend by hosting its first-ever high school football mega camp. Led by NFL great and new HBCU head coach DeSean Jackson, the event brought more than 400 high school players to campus.

The goal: increase athlete visibility and build momentum for Delaware State’s football program within the HBCU community.

A New Era at Alumni Stadium

Held at Alumni Stadium, the camp included drills, evaluations, and networking opportunities with college coaches from across the region. The strong turnout marked a major milestone for the Hornets. Still, questions remain about the long-term impact.

“This is our first-ever high school mega camp, and it’s inspiring to see how many kids want to be part of this,” DeSean Jackson told HBCU Gameday. “Anytime we get a chance to get back out here, get eyes on guys, and really evaluate their movement, speed, and competitiveness — that’s a win.”

Now in his first season at the helm, Jackson hopes events like this can revitalize Delaware State football.

Recruiting at the Grassroots Level

The camp also helped rebuild recruiting pipelines that many high school athletes have lost access to due to the rise of the transfer portal.

“The high school level is getting overlooked right now,” Jackson said. “That’s why these camps are so important — for exposure and visibility.”

He also emphasized the importance of community connections. “We’re going to keep encouraging our staff and players to help close that gap between the community and alumni.”

HBCUs Take the Lead in Player Development

The event reflects a growing trend among HBCUs to invest in grassroots recruiting. Programs like Jackson State and South Carolina State have already drawn national attention. Delaware State is now working to join that movement in a meaningful way.

“Look — HBCUs are where it’s at right now,” Jackson said. “We want to continue to elevate that and help take it to another level.”

Looking Ahead

Delaware State’s high school mega camp sent a strong message. The next step is turning that energy into sustained success on the field — and within the broader HBCU landscape.