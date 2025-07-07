Bronny James gets spotlight, but HBCU product makes NBA push

Bronny James may have dominated the headlines in his NBA Summer League debut, but a former HBCU guard made his presence felt too.



Javonte Cooke, a G League veteran and former Winston-Salem State University standout, took the floor with the Miami Heat Summer League team over the weekend. His performance included a solid showing against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.



Solid Weekend Showing

The 6’6″ guard played in two games that turned heads both on the court and online. On Saturday, Cooke came off the bench to score eight points in 23 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs. He also tallied two blocks, a steal, and four rebounds — displaying his ability to impact the game defensively.

Sunday brought a starting role and a bigger challenge. Cooke faced off against Bronny James and the Lakers, scoring 10 points on 5-for-11 shooting. He also contributed seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in a 103-87 loss.







G League Growth

Cooke has spent three seasons in the G League. He began his professional career with the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ affiliate, during the 2022-23 season. After averaging eight points as a rookie, he nearly doubled his output to 16.8 points in year two. Last season, he signed with the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder but played for their affiliate, the OKC Blue, where he once again averaged nearly 17 points per game.



College Roots and CIAA Rise

A Columbia, South Carolina native, Cooke started his college journey at Mars Hill, a Division II program in North Carolina. He later transferred to Division II HBCU Winston-Salem State University. During his senior season, he averaged nearly 17 points per game and earned All-CIAA honors. His standout play in the 2022 CIAA Tournament helped launch his G League career.



Making a Name

Cooke has delivered some big performances in the G League, including a 41-point game earlier this season. That kind of output is notable for any player — especially one from a Division II HBCU. Still, he faces stiff competition, having played for franchises with elite guards like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Breaking into the NBA has been a challenge despite his high-level production.



While the basketball world watches Bronny James’ every move in Summer League, fans of HBCU and small college hoops would do well to keep tabs on Javonte Cooke.