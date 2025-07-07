HBCU Great Hired to Restore Historic HS Football Program

T.W. Andrews High School in High Point, NC, is turning to a local HBCU legend from nearby Greensboro to bring back its football glory. The Red Raiders were once dominant in North Carolina high school football and are tapping into a pipeline of Aggie excellence in their push to reclaim elite status. The school announced hiring former North Carolina A&T standout Doug Brown as its new athletics director. Brown, a product of nearby Ragsdale High and a former All-MEAC receiver for the Aggies, will return to his hometown with championship DNA and a mission to restore a proud program.

Native Son

“I am honored to join Andrews High School in this role,” Brown said. “As a native of this community and a product of Guilford County Schools. I’m passionate about creating opportunities for young people to grow, compete, and succeed.”

Brown’s hire is more than symbolic—it’s strategic. He brings big-game experience from both the high school and HBCU levels. Brown lit up scoreboards at Ragsdale before setting records at A&T. His Aggie resume includes 99 receptions, 1,684 yards, 10 touchdowns, and a MEAC championship under Hall of Fame coach Bill Hayes. His 202-yard performance against South Carolina State remains the single-game receiving record in Aggie history.

In addition to his athletic legacy, Brown has stayed close to the program through the media. He’s been a longtime contributor to Blue Death Valley, a leading North Carolina A&T fan site, where he served as co-host of the talk show “Inside the Valley.” His media work gave him a platform to engage with alumni and offer insight into the program’s trajectory, skills that now translate into leadership off the field.

Another Aggie in High Point

Doug Brown isn’t coming alone, either.

Joining him on staff as an offensive analyst is another Andrews and A&T legend: Marquell Cartwright. A 2-AA state champion and Mr. 2AA Football at Andrews, Cartwright was a walking highlight reel in high school. Rushing for 2,650 yards and 38 touchdowns in his senior year alone. He carried that momentum into college, where he stepped into Tarik Cohen’s shoes and carved out his own HBCU legacy. Over his final two seasons at A&T, he tallied 2,149 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns, and an MVP performance in the 2017 Celebration Bowl.

“I’ve always wanted to go back and help out however I can,” Cartwright said of returning to Andrews. “It ain’t no better place to get my first experience at than the place where it all started for me.”

A Tradition to Reclaim

The moves signal a culture shift at Andrews. Once a football factory that claimed four state championships and produced 11 NFL players, including Hall of Famer Ted Brown, the program has struggled with consistency in recent years. After a dominant stretch in the early 2010s, highlighted by title runs in 2013 and 2015, Andrews has faded from statewide prominence.

But the ingredients for a comeback are all here. Andrews plays its home games at the 10,000-seat A.J. Simeon Stadium, the largest in High Point. Its history is decorated with legendary coaches and players, and its recent appointment of Mook Reynolds as head football coach solidifies the school’s intent to rebuild the right way.

Reynolds, a former 4-star recruit and two-time state champion at Northern Guilford. The Guilford County native starred at Virginia Tech under Frank Beamer and Bud Foster. Showcasing versatility and toughness at whip linebacker and defensive back. After an impressive college career, Reynolds turned to coaching, most recently serving as the defensive coordinator at Southeast Alamance. His unit allowed just 3.4 points per game last season.

“I am thrilled to join the T.W. Andrews community and bring my passion for football, leadership, and mentorship to the students and athletes here,” said Coach Reynolds. “I look forward to building a strong and successful program that will not only develop talented football players but also foster character and discipline that will serve them on and off the field.”

HBCU Influence

Like its HBCU counterparts at North Carolina A&T—which recently brought back running backs coach-turned-head coach Shawn Gibbs to lead its own resurgence—Andrews is leaning into its identity. The message is clear: championship culture starts with people who know what winning looks like.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Doug Brown to the Andrews family,” said principal Darell Baker. “His experience as a high-performing student-athlete and his commitment to excellence both on and off the field make him the ideal leader.”

The pieces are falling into place with Reynolds leading the way, Cartwright bringing championship experience to the offense, and Doug Brown overseeing the vision. The Red Raiders are no longer just hoping to return to the top—they plan on it.

And with HBCU football roots running deep through the halls of T.W. Andrews High School, this return to prominence might be the beginning of a new era in High Point.