ACC legend adding size from all over at HBCU

Lincoln University is expanding its basketball legacy beyond American borders as head coach Julius Hodge, an ACC legend welcomes two towering international recruits to the HBCU basketball world. The additions of Ginuwine Tropnas and Kesean Shillingford reflect a commitment to blending global talent with HBCU tradition.

ACC Legend off to a solid start

In his first year as head coach, Hodge led Lincoln University to an impressive 18–12 overall record and an 11–5 conference finish to keep Lincoln amongst the top teams in the CIAA. Now, the former NC State star and NBA player is amplifying that success with recruits who reflect the growing reach of HBCU programs.

For decades, HBCUs have empowered Black athletes across America. Now, Lincoln University is extending that mission globally. It is providing opportunities for student-athletes from Dominica and Canada to thrive within an HBCU environment.

Ginuwine Tropnas: Canadian Forward Joins Lincoln

Ginuwine Tropnas, a 6-foot-10 forward from Montreal, Canada, transfers to Lincoln University from Lake Region State College. At JUCO, he averaged 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game, showcasing his dominance in the paint.

Before he got to Lincoln

Played high school basketball at Dynastie Prep in Montreal.

Set Lake Region’s all-time program record for career blocks (96).

Earned a spot on the President’s List with a 4.0 GPA.

Tropnas brings rebounding, shot-blocking, and an international perspective that will strengthen Lincoln’s frontcourt. Fans eager to see defensive intensity under Hodge will be excited.

Kesean Shillingford: Dominica’s First DI Player

Joining Tropnas is Kesean Shillingford, a 7-foot center from Dominica. He made history as his nation’s first NCAA DI basketball player at Stonehill College.

Before he got to Lincoln

Attended Christ the King (NY) and The Newman School (MA), earning a 4.2 GPA and ranking among the top-75 recruits in New England for 2024.

Appeared in DI games at Stonehill College while majoring in Finance.

Selected to the NEC Winter Academic Honor Roll.

Shillingford is known for his imposing size, length, and defensive presence. He embodies the student-athlete ideal that HBCUs champion.

A New Era for Lincoln Basketball

These recruits are not just about size. They represent a vision of HBCU basketball that is global, diverse, and championship-focused. The 2004 ACC Player of The Year is attempting to build a culture at Lincoln University where international talent merges with HBCU pride as it competes for CIAA titles and elevate the program to national recognition. He’s also brought in some talented pieces from North Carolina and California as well.

Final Thoughts

With Tropnas and Shillingford anchoring the frontcourt, Lincoln University continues to evolve under Julius Hodge. Their arrivals signal that HBCUs are not only preserving their legacy but also embracing a future of global excellence and opportunity for both the former ACC star and his players.