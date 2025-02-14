Celebration Bowl MVP to start coaching career at HS alma mater

Marquell Cartwright, a former star player and State Champion of T.W. Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, has returned to his alma mater as an offensive analyst for the football program. Cartwright’s journey from a standout high school athlete to Celebration Bowl MVP and HBCU football champion at North Carolina A&T State University (NCAT), exemplifies his dedication to the game and his community.

High School Achievements

During his tenure at T.W. Andrews High School, Cartwright showcased exceptional talent as a running back. In his senior year, he amassed 2,650 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns on 233 carries, averaging an impressive 11.3 yards per carry. His outstanding performance was pivotal in leading the Red Raiders to the state 2-AA championship, where he earned MVP honors. Additionally, Cartwright was selected for the NC/SC Shrine Bowl Game of the Carolinas and was honored as Mr. 2AA Football by NCPREPS.

Cartwright continued his football career at NCAT, where he played under the guidance of running backs coach Shawn Gibbs. Following the departure of standout player Tarik Cohen after the 2016 season, Cartwright stepped into the leading role. Over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, he accumulated 2,149 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, earning first-team All-MEAC honors twice and being named the 2017 Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP.

Relationship with Coach Shawn Gibbs

Shawn Gibbs, who served as the running backs coach during Cartwright’s tenure at NCAT, was instrumental in his development. Gibbs, who returned to NCAT as the head football coach in December 2024, has a history of mentoring successful running backs, including Cartwright. Reflecting on his coaching journey, Gibbs stated, “When (Tarik) Cohen needed to be replaced after the 2016 season, [we] prepared Marquell Cartwright for the job.”

With both Gibbs and Cartwright returning to coach in the area, Cartwright said that he will lean on his former RB coach for mentorship. “I’m super excited that Coach Gibbs is back at A&T. I feel like our relationship will still be the same. We always had a great relationship, and being able to call him or pull up on him if I need any pointers, I know he will give them to me. Heck, he was my position coach, so I already know a little something about something.” Cartwright joked with HBCU Gameday.

Return to T.W. Andrews High School

Now, as an offensive analyst at T.W. Andrews High School, Cartwright brings a wealth of experience and knowledge back to the program where his career began. “I’ve always wanted to go back and help out however I can,” Cartwright said about his return to the Andrews football program, “it ain’t no better place to get my first experience at than the place where it all started for me.”