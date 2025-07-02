HBCU unveils new sleek basketball court

Hampton University Athletics has officially unveiled its brand-new basketball court, and it’s nothing short of a masterpiece. The updated design inside the historic Convocation Center brings Pirate pride to life with bold HU branding, clean lines, and a modern finish that honors Hampton’s legacy while embracing its future.

The court isn’t just a playing surface—it tells a story.

VA State Outline: Hampton is Home

At center court, the Virginia state outline frames the iconic HU logo, symbolizing that Hampton is home. With its waterfront beauty and rich HBCU tradition, HU offers more than just athletics—it offers belonging. Whether you’re cheering for the Pirates or walking along the harbor, this Virginia HBCU feels like family.

Hampton University Athletics is proud to unveil our newly designed basketball court in the legendary Convocation Center! With bold HU branding and a modern finish, it reflects Pirate pride and The Standard of Excellence. ???#WeAreHamptonU pic.twitter.com/4KrsIPBwny — Hampton Athletics (@HUAthletics1868) July 2, 2025

The Blue Star: A Beacon of Excellence

Positioned at center court is the unmistakable Blue Star. Overlooking Hampton Roads, the star represents brilliance, resilience, and legacy. It’s a tribute to Pirate students, alumni, and future leaders. Stars are made here—where excellence is expected and where leaders are shaped. The waves of Hampton’s influence continue to ripple across generations.

1868: The Year It All Began

On the sideline, the number 1868 stands proudly—a direct salute to Hampton’s founding. Originally established as Hampton Agricultural and Industrial School, the university has been a national model for Black education and empowerment since day one. The new court honors that enduring legacy while pointing boldly toward the future.

The new court is more than just a fresh look—it’s a powerful symbol of Pirate pride, tradition, and the unshakable Standard of Excellence.