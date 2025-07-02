HBCU football player turned influencer continues celebrity push

Former HBCU football player turned fitness influencer Ashton Hall has once again captured the internet’s attention. This time, it’s through a collaboration with actor Glen Powell, who joined the former Alcorn State Brave for his viral morning routine ahead of the trailer launch for the upcoming film The Running Man.

Hall, renowned for his unconventional wellness practices—like dunking his face in ice-cold Saratoga Spring Water and using banana peels as facial treatments—invited Powell to experience his unique regimen. The resulting video, featuring Powell embracing Hall’s eccentric methods, quickly went viral, generating widespread buzz across social media platforms.

This collaboration coincided with the release of the first trailer for The Running Man, a dystopian action thriller directed by Edgar Wright. The film stars Powell as Ben Richards, a desperate father who enters a deadly game show to secure funds for his ailing daughter. Unlike the 1987 adaptation starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wright’s version aims to stay truer to Stephen King’s original 1982 novel, offering a more grounded and intense narrative.

Powell’s preparation for the role included intense training and consulting industry veterans. Notably, he received advice from Tom Cruise on perfecting his on-screen running technique, emphasizing the importance of authenticity in action sequences.

The synergy between Ashton Hall’s viral fitness persona and Powell’s commitment to his role has created a unique moment to promote The Running Man. The film is set to premiere in theaters on November 7, 2025, promising a thrilling experience that blends intense action with social commentary.

For a glimpse into their dynamic collaboration, check out the official teaser for The Running Man below: