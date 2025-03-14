HBCU HC has Hampton Roads homecoming at MEAC Tournament

Jermaine Woods stood courtside at the MEAC Tournament in Hampton Roads, soaking in the atmosphere where his basketball journey began. Coaching Coppin State during the renowned HBCU basketball event was more than just a professional milestone—it was an emotional homecoming. Now, Woods’ team is set for a semifinal showdown on Friday against Norfolk State, which will feel like a home game for Norfolk State, adding another layer of excitement and relevance to his return.

“It’s good to be at home and in front of my family and friends,” Woods said proudly. His basketball roots trace back to Granby High School, where he first gained recognition. Woods further showcased his talents at Christopher Newport University, becoming a Division III All-American. He also proudly mentioned his educational ties to another HBCU, Norfolk State University, noting, “That’s my second degree from there, though. So Norfolk State is my second degree of my three and a half.”

Woods’ legacy in Hampton Roads spans beyond his playing career. He was instrumental in Booker T. Washington High School’s 2006 Group AAA State Boys Basketball Championship victory. Later, Woods led the Maury High School girls’ basketball team to an outstanding 61-18 record over three seasons and spearheaded Bryant & Stratton’s inaugural men’s basketball season.

“Virginia, now as the head coach coaching back at the Scope where I coached and played? It’s a big deal. And I’m a great fan. I won’t take it for granted,” Woods emphasized.

Returning for the MEAC tournaments brought mixed feelings of excitement and nervousness for Woods. “I didn’t sleep at all. I haven’t been sleeping. Haven’t eaten either. So I need to eat. I’m going to have a good meal today,” he humorously shared. Reflecting on local hospitality, he joked, “People are feeding us good. We have nice, fancy restaurants every day, and people are taking care of us.”

Woods deeply appreciated the support from the Hampton Roads community. “I appreciate everyone in the city for the love they showed me when I return. It’s actually unbelievable. It’s an honor,” he said. The semifinal matchup against Norfolk State, his alma mater, amplifies the emotion and competitive spirit of his homecoming. The Norfolk State supporters will likely dominate the crowd, adding another challenge and an exciting atmosphere to the matchup. Coppin State players like Tiffany Hammond, Angel Jones, and Leila Lawrence have been crucial to the team’s tournament run, stepping up in critical moments.

Despite personal accolades and hometown warmth, Woods remained focused on team success. He praised his Coppin State team’s resilience during challenging moments in HBCU basketball matchups, stating, “We didn’t let offensive struggles dictate our defense.” Coppin State’s performance this year builds on their ongoing pursuit of MEAC success, and a semifinal victory would significantly enhance their standing in the conference.

As Woods coached Coppin State at the heart of the MEAC tournaments, his return underscored his ongoing commitment to HBCU sports, celebrating his past and creating new basketball legacies. A victory on Friday could propel Coppin State closer to a championship, adding another memorable chapter to Woods’ impactful homecoming.