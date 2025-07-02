Harlem Globetrotters offering first ever tryouts

The Harlem Globetrotters are gearing up for a historic milestone—and they want you to be part of it.

As they approach their 100th anniversary in 2026, the legendary team has announced its first-ever open tryouts. Athletes from all backgrounds are invited to showcase their talents and join the celebration.

The Globetrotters aim to build a dynamic roster for the Centennial season, blending elite athletic skills with their signature showmanship.

President Keith Dawkins called this a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We are creating one of the most unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for talented high-level athletes and entertainers,” Dawkins said. He emphasized that the Globetrotters are offering fair pay, sales royalties, content opportunities, and community impact programs.

Tryouts are set for early fall, with dates and locations coming soon. About 30 athletes will be invited to this next step. The final team will be revealed in November after a detailed selection process.

The Globetrotters are widening their search for talent. They’ve attended top showcase events like the Portsmouth Invitational and the NBA Pre-Draft Camp. They’ve also added former SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore as a talent recruitment consultant.

HBCU players often find a home with The Harlem Globetrotters

The team’s HBCU legacy remains strong.

Several current Globetrotters proudly represent HBCUs:

Randy “Crash” McClure : An Albany State University alum, McClure scored over 1,000 career points. He’s a two-time NBPA HBCU Top 50 selectee and joined the Globetrotters in 2021 after playing overseas.

: An Albany State University alum, McClure scored over 1,000 career points. He’s a two-time NBPA HBCU Top 50 selectee and joined the Globetrotters in 2021 after playing overseas. Prince Moss : The Grambling State University guard was drafted by the Globetrotters in 2022. Moss made waves at the nationally televised HBCU All-Star Game.

: The Grambling State University guard was drafted by the Globetrotters in 2022. Moss made waves at the nationally televised HBCU All-Star Game. Angelo Sharpless: A former CIAA Player of the Year from Elizabeth City State University, Sharpless is known for his exciting, high-flying style.

These players showcase the rich talent flowing from HBCUs. They continue the Globetrotters’ tradition of celebrating Black excellence on and off the court.

Over the past year, the Globetrotters performed in 50 international markets and 46 cities across North America. They set 18 new Guinness World Records—one of their best seasons to date.

This is more than a tryout—it’s a chance to be part of something historic. Athletes interested in joining the Globetrotters’ Centennial season can apply now through the official tryout portal.

The Globetrotters are ready to discover their next generation of stars. Will you be one of them?