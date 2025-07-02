HBCU star signs to Spurs NBA summer league squad

HBCU standout Noah Farrakhan is officially headed to the NBA Summer League. The former Hampton University guard will suit up for the San Antonio Spurs’ 2025 squad, becoming the third HBCU player to sign with an NBA team after this year’s draft.

Farrakhan joins former Howard forward Steve Settle III (Miami Heat) and Alabama State/South Carolina State guard TJ Madlock (Detroit Pistons). Together, they represent a growing wave of HBCU talent earning NBA opportunities.

Farrakhan’s Impact at Hampton

After transferring from West Virginia, Farrakhan immediately made his presence felt during the 2024–25 season. The Newark, New Jersey native led the Pirates in scoring with 14.2 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the field. His efficiency ranked among the top 10 in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

In 21 games, he reached double figures and helped guide Hampton to its first winning season since 2019. His consistent production played a key role in turning the team’s momentum around.

Awards and Breakout Performances

Throughout the season, Farrakhan earned multiple honors, including four HBCU All-Stars Independent Player of the Week awards. He also stood out at the Cayman Islands Classic, averaging 21 points and 4.6 rebounds across three games. His performance helped Hampton notch a critical win over Duquesne.

As a result, he was named to the tournament’s All-Team and later secured a spot on the All-CAA Third Team.

Making the Jump to the NBA

Farrakhan’s journey from HBCU basketball to the NBA stage reflects the growing respect for players from these programs. San Antonio adds a confident, battle-tested guard capable of contributing on both ends of the court.

The Spurs’ Summer League team opens play Saturday, July 5, in the California Classic against the Miami Heat. After that, Farrakhan and the team will head to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K26 Summer League from July 10–17.

HBCU Pipeline to the Pros

As more players like Farrakhan transition from HBCUs to the NBA, the talent pipeline continues to grow. These opportunities affirm that HBCU athletes can shine—and thrive—at the highest level.