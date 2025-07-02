HBCU Coach’s Style Lands Her on Essence Festival Panel

NEW ORLEANS — On the sidelines, Alabama A&M head women’s basketball coach Dawn Thornton is more than a strategist—she’s a whole vibe. Thornton’s presence is impossible to ignore, whether calling plays or calling attention with her bold game day fashion. Her signature looks have racked up over seven million views on Instagram this season alone. Now, the world beyond HBCU basketball is taking notice. Coach Thornton is set to join BeautyCon’s highly anticipated “Play the Game, Get the Look” panel at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 5, a celebration of how style, beauty, and confidence intersect—both on the court and in culture.

This year’s Essence Festival is especially meaningful, marking the 55th anniversary of Essence Magazine under the theme “Made Like This.” BeautyCon’s platform is spotlighting women from the South who are shaping beauty narratives and pushing back against outdated, one-dimensional standards. Thornton embodies that mission perfectly.

Style is an Extension of Self

“My style is definitely an extension of who I am,” Thornton shared. “It’s confident, intentional, and sometimes a little extra—in the best way. That’s how I coach, too. I’m big on presence and energy. Your preparation is your separation. Confidence isn’t just taught—it’s modeled. I want my players to always see that in me.”

For Dawn Thornton, fashion isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s a form of leadership. Her dynamic looks send a clear message to her HBCU student-athletes: You can be powerful, poised, and unapologetically yourself.

“I want my players to know it’s okay to stand out, to take pride in how you show up, and to lead with confidence on and off the court,” she said. “You don’t have to dim your light to lead. There’s strength in owning who you are. If I can show up in a bold outfit and handle business, it shows them they can do the same in any space.”

Unapologetically You

In an industry where Black women are often pressured to shrink themselves to fit outdated expectations, Thornton refuses.

“There’s this idea that coaches, especially Black women, have to look or act a certain way to be taken seriously. I don’t subscribe to that,” she said. “I show up as myself—fully—and I coach with passion and excellence. That alone shifts the narrative.”

The “Play the Game, Get the Look” panel will dive deep into how beauty trends born in sports culture influence the wider world, especially in Black communities. The conversation will also explore how looking and feeling good feeds into the mindset of winning—on any stage.

The connection between Dawn Thornton’s HBCU hoops gameday fits and her coaching philosophy is seamless.

“Game day is a whole vibe, and my look is part of the energy I bring,” she explained. “Sometimes the goal is to make a bold statement. Other times, it’s about feeling grounded and confident in my own skin. Either way, it’s part of the game plan. How I show up visually matters just as much as how I show up mentally.”

Essence Festival and BeautyCon will run July 3–6, with daily events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The event promises a vibrant mix of culture, conversation, and community, celebrating Black women in all their power, beauty, and brilliance.