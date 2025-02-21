HBCU WBB HC breaks program record for wins in first year

THE HILL | The Alabama A&M University HBCU women’s basketball (18-8, 11-3 SWAC) team recorded the most victories during the Division I era in the program’s history after defeating Florida A&M University 70-67 on Thursday evening.

The HBCU hoops contest saw a back-and-forth battle, with the largest lead between either team being six points and lasting less than a minute. Kalia Walker paced the offense, scoring a team-high 21 points, and knocking down five of nine shots from beyond the arc. Walker also picked up a team-high three assists and three steals. Alisha Wilson added 16 points, including six of eight from the line. Darian Burgin also finished in double figures, adding 10 points, and led the Bulldog defense with six rebounds.

GAME NOTES

Alabama A&M shot 39 percent (23-59) from the field and 53.8 percent (7-of-13) from behind the arc

AAMU went 17-25 (68 percent) from the line

The Bulldogs grabbed 25 total rebounds, 21 of them defensively

Walker led the Bulldogs with 21 points, three steals and three assists, including five of nine from beyond the arc

Wilson finished with 16 points and five rebounds

Darian Burgin added 10 points and a team high six rebounds

The Bulldogs finished with 26 points in the paint, 16 bench points, and 19 points from 25 Rattler turnovers

Florida A&M shot 45.8 percent (22-of-48) from the field, 80.0 percent from the line (16-of-20), and 53.8 percent (7-13) from behind the arc

FAMU grabbed 39 rebounds

Sabou Gueye led the Rattlers with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists

Cheyenne McEvans added 12 points and a team high nine rebounds

Florida A&M saw 24 points in the paint, 18 bench points, and eight points from 12 Bulldog turnovers

UP NEXT

The Alabama A&M University women’s basketball team will host Bethune-Cookman for the last game in the AAMU Event Center this season. Saturday’s game will also serve as senior day with celebratory recognitions to commence during the break between the women’s and men’s games. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and fans are encouraged to wear black for the Senior Day Black Out. Live streaming will be available via Bulldogs All-Access and tickets can be purchased here.