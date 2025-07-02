Florida Budget Delivers $162M to HBCUs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the state’s $116.5 billion budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year. The new spending plan delivers significant funding to the state’s four historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).

The budget includes more than $142 million in direct operational support, plus an additional $20 million for campus security upgrades. This marks one of the most substantial state investments in Florida’s HBCUs in recent years.

FAMU Leads in Funding

Florida A&M University (FAMU), the state’s only public HBCU, received the largest share. The university is allocated $110.5 million in operating funds. While early projections suggested the figure could reach $115 million, the final amount remains a major investment in FAMU’s academic and research growth.

Private HBCUs Secure Key Support

Three private HBCUs in Florida also benefit from this budget.

Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) will receive $17 million.

Edward Waters University (EWU) is set to get $7.5 million.

Florida Memorial University (FMU) will receive $7 million.

These operational funds support instruction, student services, faculty development, and campus infrastructure.

Image courtesy of the Florida Times

$20 Million for Campus Security

In addition to general funding, the legislature approved $20 million in “hardening” funds for HBCU campus security upgrades. This money is set aside for safety improvements like surveillance systems, secure entry points, fencing, and emergency response technology.

This separate security allocation comes amid growing concerns over threats targeting minority-serving institutions nationwide. It underscores the state’s commitment to safeguarding Florida’s HBCU communities.

Steady Growth, But Not Historic

The 2025–26 budget continues Florida’s pattern of steady support for its HBCUs. While the allocations represent growth, they do not match some other states’ historic, one-time infusions. Even so, this funding provides stability and continued growth opportunities for these institutions.

HBCUs Remain a Priority in Florida

Florida’s latest HBCU investments arrive as higher education faces national debates over diversity programs and public funding priorities. Despite cultural and political tensions, this budget signals bipartisan recognition of HBCUs’ vital role in the state’s educational landscape.

With the fiscal year beginning on July 1, HBCU leaders will focus on turning these funds—both operational and security-focused—into real improvements for their campuses and the communities they serve.

Final Numbers Recap

Florida A&M University: $110.5 million

$110.5 million Bethune-Cookman University: $17 million

$17 million Edward Waters University: $7.5 million

$7.5 million Florida Memorial University: $7 million

$7 million Security Upgrades for All HBCUs: $20 million (separate from operations)

$20 million (separate from operations) Total Investment: $162 million