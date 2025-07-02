HBCU Placed on Probation Over Financial Responsibility Issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a private HBCU in Charlotte, has been placed on probation for financial responsibility concerns by its accrediting agency. This action raises questions about the school’s fiscal stability but stops short of removing its accreditation.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) issued the probationary sanction on June 12, citing ongoing failures to meet financial oversight and compliance standards. The decision follows a review of a second monitoring report initiated in 2023. The university remains fully accredited during this period.

Probation for good cause is the most serious sanction short of losing accreditation. Under SACSCOC policy, institutions are typically allowed up to two years to correct deficiencies before facing further action. JCSU’s following formal review is scheduled for June 2026.

University Response

In a statement, JCSU President Valerie Kinloch acknowledged the probation but framed it as an opportunity for institutional strengthening. “We are fully committed to strengthening all of our internal controls as we strive to become a nationally ranked, top-performing HBCU,” Kinloch said.

“Over the last year and a half, we have worked hard to improve our overall operations. In the weeks and months ahead, additional improvements will be made as we prepare for an on-campus SACSCOC Special Committee visit in 2026. Being placed on Good Cause provides us with an important opportunity to ensure continuous internal controls.”

Reasons for Probation

SACSCOC’s decision cited JCSU’s failure to meet standards related to fiscal responsibility, financial controls, sponsored research, external funds management, and compliance with federal and state obligations. The accrediting body also dispatched a Special Committee to the campus to evaluate the university’s progress firsthand.

Under SACSCOC policies, the maximum time allowed for observation is two years. By the end of this period, the agency must decide whether the school is in full compliance or whether further penalties, including potential loss of accreditation, will be enforced.

Kinloch emphasized that the university’s core mission remains intact despite the heightened scrutiny. “Our university will always act with integrity, responsibility, and trust,” she said. “We are an economic engine in the city of Charlotte, across the nation, and around the world.”

SACSCOC guidelines permit the extension of accreditation under good cause if an institution demonstrates recent progress toward compliance and provides credible plans to correct deficiencies within a year. JCSU now faces a critical timeline for reform implementation before the next review.

Founded in 1867, Johnson C. Smith University is one of North Carolina’s oldest HBCU institutions. The institution plays a significant role in Charlotte’s educational and economic landscape, offering a range of undergraduate and graduate programs.

The probationary status is another reminder of the broader financial pressures facing many HBCUs. As they continue to balance institutional growth with regulatory oversight demands.