HBCU reaches near $100 million deal with state

Tennessee State University (TSU), a proud public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), has reached an agreement with the State of Tennessee to reallocate $96 million over the next three years for operational support. The funds were originally designated for deferred maintenance but will now strengthen day-to-day university operations.

Part of $250 million commitment to the HBCU

In April 2022, the State of Tennessee allocated $250 million to TSU for infrastructure and capital projects. So far, $99 million has gone toward deferred maintenance. With this agreement, $96 million will now address operational priorities. The remaining $55 million will fund capital upgrades, including $33 million for campus electrical systems and $22 million for new buildings for Food and Animal & Environmental Science programs in the College of Agriculture.

State Officials Endorse the Agreement

Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson called the agreement “an opportunity to solve [TSU’s] financial challenges and regain its legacy as one of our nation’s great, historic institutions of higher education.”

Comptroller Jason Mumpower added, “Investing in education is investing in Tennessee’s future.” He emphasized the state’s ongoing commitment to TSU and said, “I signed this agreement because I have confidence in TSU’s current leadership team and their ability to understand and navigate the institution’s challenges.”

TSU Leadership Focused on Long-Term Impact

Interim President Dwayne Tucker described the agreement as a “transformational opportunity.” He said it “provides crucial cash flow to ensure the university’s financial sustainability” and allows TSU to “invest in enriching the student experience and strengthening our capacity to attract both students and qualified employees.”

Board of Trustees Chair Dakasha Winton stated, “The support from the State to reallocate these funds underscores our commitment to providing a top-tier education and the necessary resources to cultivate global leaders.”

HBCU one of many chronically underfunded

TSU is Tennessee’s only public land-grant HBCU, created under the 1890 Morrill Act to serve Black students. Federal law requires states to match federal funds to HBCUs, but Tennessee has fallen short. A 2007 state study found TSU was underfunded by $544 million between 1957 and 2007. A federal review in 2023 expanded that figure, estimating a $2.1 billion shortfall from 1987 to 2020.

While it doesn’t address the long-term shortfall, this funding reallocation marks a significant step toward addressing that gap for the HBCU.