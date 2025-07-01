Big Ten squad to host two HBCUs this season

Two HBCUs will step onto a major stage this college basketball season as Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman both appear on Indiana University’s 2025–26 non-conference schedule. Each team will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, to take on the Big Ten powerhouse early in the season.

Alabama A&M begins new era

Alabama A&M opens Indiana’s season on November 5. The Bulldogs are entering a new chapter under head coach Dontae Jackson, who takes over after a successful stint at Grambling State. Last season, A&M finished 10–22, but Jackson brings a reputation for building tough, defensive teams. He aims to inject a winning culture and boost recruiting through his SWAC connections and national network.

Donte Jackson is Alabama A&M’s new basketball coach after turning Grambling State into a SWAC champion two seasons ago.

Bethune-Cookman closes out November

Bethune-Cookman faces Indiana on November 29. The Wildcats are coming off a 17–16 campaign under head coach Reggie Theus, a former NBA All-Star with deep coaching experience. Theus has steadily elevated the program’s credibility and competitiveness. With several key players returning, BCU looks to continue its momentum and won’t shy away from the Big Ten spotlight.

Why These Matchups Matter

For both HBCUs, these games offer more than just competition—they bring visibility, financial support, and a chance to measure up against top-tier talent. Facing Big Ten teams helps prepare HBCU programs for their conference slates while giving players national exposure.

These games also highlight a growing trend. Big Ten schools increasingly schedule HBCUs in non-conference play, often providing much-needed financial boosts for smaller programs through guarantee game payouts.

Embracing the Challenge

With proven coaches like Jackson and Theus leading the way, Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman are ready to represent the HBCU community with pride. Expect both teams to compete hard and make the most of their national stage this season.