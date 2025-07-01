Boston Leaders Push to Bring HBCU Campus to the City

Following the example set by San Diego and Los Angeles County in 2024, Boston city officials are working to attract a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to establish a satellite campus in the city. The goal: to create more educational opportunities for Black students in a region that has historically lacked an HBCU presence.

Boston City Council Vice President Leads the Charge

Boston City Council Vice President Brian Worrell is spearheading the initiative. According to The Boston Herald, Worrell recently called for a public hearing to explore bringing an HBCU to Boston—a city that was once a leader in Black education during the 19th century.

“An HBCU presence would provide role models for current Black students by showing them a tangible pathway to success,” Worrell said during a council meeting. “Boston led the way in educating Black students in the first half of the 19th century, with the opening of the Abiel Smith School. We need to rediscover that trailblazing spirit.”

Worrell’s proposal is closely tied to Boston’s Building Bridges HBCU program, which he describes as a direct response to the recent national pushback against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

ATTENTION….SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first historically Black college will come to California this upcoming school year.

National College Resources, in partnership with Austin-based Huston-Tillotson University, will establish 2 satellite campuses in San Diego and LA County. pic.twitter.com/AtULKDOpiz — Kathy Collins (@CollinsKarhy) June 7, 2024

Growing Demand for HBCUs in the North

The hearing order notes that while there are more than 100 HBCUs in the U.S., most are located in the South—a reflection of their historical role in countering Jim Crow laws. Today, the need for culturally responsive educational spaces is growing, particularly in areas like Boston where Black students have limited access to HBCU environments.

Worrell’s office told The Boston Herald that updates on the city’s efforts to attract an HBCU partner will be shared this fall. Boston Public Schools Chief of Student Support Cory McCarthy emphasized the increasing interest, saying, “The appetite for an HBCU has grown immensely within the last five years.”

He added, “Bringing an HBCU to Boston would further showcase the city’s commitment to building an educational ecosystem that values, supports, and elevates Black students.”

The Impact of HBCUs Nationwide

Worrell highlighted that despite making up just 3% of U.S. higher education institutions, HBCUs produce a disproportionate number of Black professionals:

40% of Black engineers and members of Congress

These statistics underscore the enduring importance and success of HBCUs in advancing Black excellence.

California’s HBCU Expansion as a Model

Boston’s vision aligns with similar efforts on the West Coast. In 2024, Huston-Tillotson University, based in Austin, Texas, announced plans to open a satellite campus in California. However, the university’s California branch is not expected to open until August 2025, pending accreditation approval from the state.

According to the university’s website, the California campus will initially offer coursework aligned with the university’s Liberal Studies requirements and plans to fully establish a branch campus by August 2025.