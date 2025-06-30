HBCU alum shares her journey to becoming Disney executive

Ayo Davis is proof that HBCU excellence reaches every corner of the world—even the magic kingdom of Disney. As President of Disney Branded Television (DBT), Davis is shaping the stories that inspire the next generation, and she proudly brings the lessons learned at Dillard University with her every step of the way.

For Davis, Dillard was more than just a college—it was a foundation. “My time at Dillard University instilled in me the importance of community, accountability, self-belief and belonging,” she shared with Disney.com. “That foundation shows up in how I lead today. I aim to build a workplace where people feel seen, supported and empowered to take risks and grow.”

Davis’ journey at Disney spans over 20 years, starting in development and casting at ABC before moving into leadership roles across Disney+. Now, as the head of Disney Branded Television, she oversees beloved kids’ content including Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, ZOMBIES, and Descendants.

Her connection to Disney goes deeper than her impressive resume. Growing up in Orange County, California, Davis was enchanted by the magic of Disney parks and films. Today, she helps deliver that same magic to children around the world—including her own daughter.

But Davis never forgets where it all began. She recently returned to her alma mater to deliver the 2024 commencement address at Dillard, a moment she described as humbling and full-circle. “It was a full-circle moment that reminded me of the transformative power of HBCUs,” Davis said.

She is also a vocal champion of Disney’s ongoing commitment to HBCUs. “Disney’s commitment to HBCUs is deeply personal to me,” she explained. “By investing in these institutions and their students, we’re not only nurturing future leaders, we’re honoring the legacy of excellence that HBCUs represent.”

For current HBCU students dreaming of careers at Disney, Davis offers heartfelt advice: “It’s okay to not have it all figured out right now. Stay curious, be open to growth, and show up as your full self. There’s no single path to success, but if you stay true to who you are, you’ll be ready when that door opens.”

From Dillard to Disney, Ayo Davis is showing the world exactly how far HBCU brilliance can go.