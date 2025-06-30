NBA job lures HBCU coach from post

HBCU coach Brian “Penny” Collins is officially headed to the NBA. The Tennessee State University head men’s basketball coach has stepped down from his role to accept a coaching position in the NBA, marking a major leap from the HBCU ranks to professional basketball.

Collins’ departure ends a seven-year tenure at TSU, where he played a pivotal role in rebuilding and restoring the men’s basketball program. His leadership helped reestablish Tennessee State as a competitive force in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), highlighted by a semifinal appearance in the 2024 OVC Tournament and a 17-16 overall record last season.

Throughout his time at TSU, Collins exemplified the mission of HBCU athletics by fostering a family-first culture and focusing on player development on and off the court. His success at TSU helped elevate the Ohio Valley Conference’s only HBCU basketball program, positioning it as credible talent pipelines not only for athletes but for coaches as well.

“Coach Collins built a family-oriented culture and a competitive program that earned the respect of our conference and the broader basketball community,” said TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. “We are proud to congratulate Coach Collins on this significant opportunity.”



With Collins now in the NBA, Assistant Coach Erik Buggs will serve as interim head coach. Buggs arrived at TSU last season after a strong run at UT Martin, where he helped lead the Skyhawks to a 24-win season and a regular-season OVC title in 2022-23.



While the move to the NBA is a big one for Collins, Tennessee State will have to make a decision as to whether it will keep the interim tag on Buggs for the year or make a new hire.