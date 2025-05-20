Hip-hop icon celebrates daughters HBCU graduation

Hip-hop icon Jadakiss is celebrating a significant milestone — his daughter, Jaidyon Phillips, has graduated from HBCU Morgan State University. The proud father shared his excitement on Instagram, marking a personal and cultural achievement that resonates with many in the Black community.

From Rap Royalty to Proud Dad

Jadakiss, whose real name is Jason Phillips, gained fame in the late 1990s as a member of The LOX. He later became a solo star under the Ruff Ryders label. Known for albums like Kiss tha Game Goodbye and Top 5 Dead or Alive, Jadakiss built a legacy on sharp lyrics and street wisdom. Today, his success as a father stands just as tall as his music career.

A Milestone at Morgan State University

Morgan State University is a respected HBCU located in Baltimore, Maryland. Founded in 1867, the university has a long history of empowering Black students and producing leaders. Jaidyon’s graduation adds to that proud legacy.

Jadakiss posted two heartfelt messages on his Instagram account to mark the occasion. In one post, showing his daughter in cap and gown, he wrote:

“Congratulations to my beautiful Daughter @itsjaixo For Graduating from @morganstateu.”

In a second post featuring a touching father-daughter moment, he shared:

“Best Feeling in the world! My baby is a college graduate ??????????”

These emotional messages captured the joy and pride of watching his daughter achieve such a milestone at an HBCU.

A Growing Celebrity Trend

Jadakiss is not alone. More Black celebrities are choosing HBCUs for their children’s education. NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson recently saw his daughter Chade’s graduation from Prairie View A&M University. Actor Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington, graduated from Morehouse College. Rap mogul Master P proudly supported his son Hercy Miller when he committed to Tennessee State University.

Why It Matters

When celebrities send their children to HBCUs, they do more than earn a degree. It sends a powerful message, showing trust in institutions built to serve and elevate the Black community. These choices help strengthen the legacy of HBCUs and ensure their continued relevance and success.

As Jadakiss celebrates his daughter’s journey, he also helps spotlight the importance of HBCUs in shaping future generations. Her graduation is more than a family moment — it’s a cultural celebration.