DeSean Jackson signs pair of wideouts from same HS squad

Delaware State University (DSU) is making headlines with compelling additions to its HBCU football program. Head coach DeSean Jackson recently secured commitments from two standout wide receivers, Jonathan Manley and Kelson Tate, both out of Weddington High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Both players received offers after impressing at Jackson’s first-ever Mega Camp, a major recruiting showcase on DSU’s campus. The event drew over 400 athletes and multiple college programs and confirmed DSU’s rising visibility on the recruiting trail. These signings reflect a clear strategy and offer immediate impact potential in HBCU football.

Manley, a 5’7”, 150-pound athlete from Weddington High School, is known for his elite speed and agility. A dynamic presence as a receiver and return specialist, he should fit nicely into Jackson’s versatile offensive schemes. In his junior season, Manley caught 22 receptions for 435 yards and five touchdowns.

Tate, standing 5’8” and weighing 175 pounds, is a reliable target with strong hands and solid yard-after-catch skills. He posted 395 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season. His consistency and big-play ability are expected to make a difference.

Both wideouts boasted offers from NC college football powerhouse Appalachian State after standout seasons for a Weddington squad that finished with a 13-1 record and conference title.

DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State Recruiting Strategy Delivers

This recruiting success builds on one of the most intriguing first-year classes under a new HBCU head coach. Jackson’s blend of FBS transfers, high-upside high school talent, and targeted geographic recruiting is working. With talent pipelines forming in North Carolina and California, DSU continues to grow stronger. The Hornets are clearly reshaping their roster with players suited for Jackson’s fast-paced, pro-style system.

Although it’s early, these recruiting wins suggest a promising direction. Jackson’s approach—based on pro experience and a focus on player development—is resonating. His efforts are attracting athletes from football-rich states like North Carolina.

By investing in dynamic young players, Delaware State is laying a solid foundation for future success. Manley and Tate not only improve the wide receiver unit but also prove DSU can compete for recruits who might otherwise choose bigger programs.

As the Hornets head into the upcoming season, fans will be watching to see how these recruits perform. Their arrival shows that Delaware State is a program on the rise, thanks to bold recruiting moves and DeSean Jackson’s leadership.