HBCU Adds First Female Position Coach in Program History

The culture shift at Ohio-based HBCU Central State University is real—and it’s happening fast. New head coach Tony Carter, a former NFL cornerback and Florida State standout, continues to stack a coaching staff that’s as diverse as it is talented. His latest move? Making history by hiring Ashley Cornwell as the first female position coach in Central State football history.

A Trailblazer With Serious Credentials

Cornwell isn’t here to check a box—she’s here to coach. Her résumé is as legit as anyone on the field. She started her career at the University of Wisconsin, working across offense, defense, and special teams. While there, she helped recruit talent that produced six NFL draft picks and six more free-agent signees. Nearly all of them are still playing in the league.

From there, Cornwell broke barriers at Bucknell. In 2024, she became the first female coach in Bucknell football history. She started as an Assistant Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Analyst. By August, she was promoted to Interim Tight Ends Coach and In-Game Management Coordinator.

Before her most recent stop at Bucknell, she was the Offensive Line Coach at Oberlin College. But her impact stretches far beyond the college game. For two years, Cornwell coached in the NFL International Player Pathway Program, helping produce one draft pick (Travis Clayton) and five more players who made NFL rosters as undrafted free agents.

NFL Ties and a Coaching Mindset

Cornwell has also completed Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowships with the Titans, Buccaneers, and Commanders. She’s been selected for elite coaching programs, including the NFL/NCAA Coaching Academy and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coaching Academy.

When she’s not coaching, she’s teaching—literally. Cornwell has presented at national coaching conventions like the AFCA and the NCMFC, sharing her expertise in pass protection and run game philosophy.

Carter’s Vision for HBCU Central State

Her hire fits perfectly with Tony Carter’s bold vision for Central State’s HBCU football program. His staff already features Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes as wide receivers coach and former Michigan linebacker Mike McCray coaching the linebackers.

With a new staff, new energy, and a new standard, Central State University’s HBCU football program isn’t just looking to compete. It’s looking to make history.