Top HBCU Band Eyes Major Comeback with New Director

When it comes to HBCU culture, few things command more pride, precision, and passion than the marching band. And at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, the tradition of the Band of Distinction (BCBOD) is getting a fresh shot of adrenaline.

On June 11, 2025, Benedict College announced Dr. Brendan L. Johnson as the new Director of Bands. A move that signals a push to restore the BCBOD to elite status. Not just among Division II HBCUs, but on the national stage.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to join the Benedict College family,” Johnson said. “This institution has a rich tradition of academic excellence, cultural pride, and musical heritage. I’m excited to build upon that legacy and elevate our band program to new heights.”

A Legacy to Uphold… and Rebuild

Not long ago, the BCBOD was the gold standard in Division II. Back in 2021, ESPN’s The Undefeated ranked Benedict the No. 1 HBCU Division II marching band two months in a row, topping categories like musicality, drum majors, drill design, and percussion.

“It is indeed an honor to once again be voted the No. 1 HBCU Division II marching band in the country. We accept and wear this title as a badge of honor,” former Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson said at the time. “Each day, we strive to be better and consistent as we continue to build our musical legacy at Benedict College.”

But as the rankings make clear, the HBCU band world doesn’t give passes for past glory. The same rigorous panel of current and former SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and DII directors that applauded Benedict in 2021 had dropped them entirely from the top 10 by 2024. One flat show, one slip in execution, and the rankings shift. Staying on top takes relentless excellence.

The Passing of a Baton (Literally)

Dr. Brendan Johnson steps into massive shoes. His predecessor, H. Wade Johnson, wasn’t just a band director—he was an icon. A South Carolina State University graduate with advanced degrees from VanderCook College of Music. Wade Johnson combined music education with star-level performance credentials. He shared stages with legends like Fred Wesley, Maceo Parker, the late Dizzy Gillespie, the Marsalis family, and even The Temptations.

Oh, and for those who didn’t know—Wade Johnson is famously able to play two trumpets at once. Yeah. He’s that guy.

The New Era: Dr. Brendan L. Johnson

Benedict’s leadership went nationwide for this hire, ultimately landing a band director whose resume screams builder.

At Darlington High School, Dr. Johnson didn’t just maintain the program—he tripled it, growing from 75 to 225 members and making it one of South Carolina’s largest and most dynamic high school bands.

His academic pedigree matches the ambition. A proud dual graduate of Bethune-Cookman University (another HBCU powerhouse). Johnson holds degrees in Music Education and Liberal Studies, plus a Master’s in Education from Anderson University and a Doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi.

And, yes, his leadership skills extend beyond the podium. While at Bethune-Cookman, he made history as the third-ever Mr. Bethune-Cookman University, a title that speaks volumes about his blend of charisma, discipline, and presence.

Bigger Vision, Bolder Moves

Johnson isn’t shy about what comes next.

“My vision for the Benedict band is to be a beacon of excellence, known for musical artistry, powerful performances, and strong academic achievement,” he said. “I intend to establish Benedict as one of the premier band programs in the nation by expanding our recruitment footprint regionally and nationally.”

That’s not just talk. Johnson plans to partner with admissions, alumni, and music educators nationwide to attract top talent. Students who can hold their own both on the field and in the classroom.

Benedict President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis echoed that sentiment: “His passion for music education, commitment to student success, and visionary leadership embody the distinctive spirit of the BEST of BC. We look forward to seeing our Band of Distinction flourish under his guidance and continue to set the standard for excellence, creativity, and Tiger Pride on and off the field.”

As Dr. Johnson takes the helm, the Benedict College Band of Distinction isn’t just looking for a comeback. They’re aiming to reclaim their crown—and redefine what a Division II powerhouse looks and sounds like.

The Tiger drumline’s about to hit different. Believe that.