Mississippi HBCUs Receive Major STEM Investment

A Long-Term Investment in HBCU Talent

The Mississippi HBCU STEM Initiative, launched by Nissan in 2014, aims to prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It funds robotics labs, summer STEM camps, and innovation projects. Additionally, the initiative creates internship pipelines for industries such as automotive and technology.

For instance, Alcorn State University received $45,000 this year. The funds will upgrade its robotics labs and expand outreach to younger students. Nissan’s Victor Taylor, an Alcorn graduate and VP at the Canton plant, emphasized the value of the program:

“We are helping prepare students for future careers in industries like automotive,” Taylor said.

Supporting Every Mississippi HBCU

All seven of Mississippi’s HBCUs benefit from this year’s donation. These include:

Alcorn State University

Coahoma Community College

Hinds Community College – Utica Campus

Jackson State University

Mississippi Valley State University

Rust College

Tougaloo College

Each school will use the funds to meet its unique needs. For example, Coahoma hosts summer STEM camps. Jackson State is enhancing its robotics and design labs. Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State is expanding its internship opportunities.

Building Pathways from College to Career

Nissan’s commitment goes beyond financial support. The company is building long-term pathways that connect students to meaningful careers. According to Nissan USA, these programs align with Nissan’s goals for diversity and innovation.

Nationally, HBCUs play a vital role in producing Black graduates in STEM fields. As the NSF reports, they play a key role in diversifying the workforce. Therefore, initiatives like this one are more important than ever.

Why It Matters for HBCUs

Nissan’s support strengthens labs and classrooms. It also empowers students through early exposure, hands-on training, and mentorship. Ultimately, it helps build a stronger future for both HBCU students and the industries that will one day employ them.

Strategic partnerships, such as Nissan’s, help elevate their impact. These donations don’t just enhance campus facilities—they empower students with tools, mentorship, and career access that extend far beyond graduation.