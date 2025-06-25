FAMU’s plan to pay Marva Johnson depends on state budget

The question of how Florida A&M University (FAMU) will pay incoming President Marva Johnson now depends on the state budget.

FAMU Foundation Pauses Budget Talks

As reported by WCTV, the FAMU Foundation has paused its budget review. The Foundation was working to find money for Johnson’s contract. A Monday meeting to discuss the issue was canceled, according to the meeting notice.

On Tuesday, WCTV shared a statement from FAMU Foundation Executive Director Anthony Neal. He said the meeting was canceled because of a “legislative provision regarding the President-Elect’s salary.”

New Budget Provision Offers Flexibility

The provision is part of Senate Bill 2502, which lawmakers passed last week. It gives FAMU’s Board of Trustees the power to use available reserves and old balances to pay the president’s salary. The money cannot come from the state’s General Revenue Fund or from tuition and fees.

WCTV reported that the provision was added to the bill on June 14. This was eight days after the FAMU Board of Trustees approved Johnson’s contract.

FAMU students say President Marva Johnson has a long road to earning student trust https://t.co/yyQNcbUbHK — ABC 27 (@abc27) June 20, 2025

Contract Details and Funding Gap

Johnson’s contract includes a base salary of $650,000 per year. She is also eligible for extra bonuses and incentives that could total hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

The state can pay up to $200,000 toward her annual salary. The FAMU Foundation must cover the rest. The Foundation had previously approved only $388,562 for the president’s pay, leaving a shortfall.

FAMU funding plan for Marva Johnson’s contract on hold while DeSantis reviews budget https://t.co/62JHwfZ1Cj — WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) June 25, 2025

A Possible Solution for FAMU

The new budget provision could solve this issue. If Governor Ron DeSantis signs the bill without vetoing the provision, Florida A&M can use reserves to pay Johnson’s full contract. This could prevent the Foundation from cutting other positions or projects.

The governor has until June 30 to approve or veto the budget.

According to Neal, the Foundation will meet again later to review its budget if needed. A new meeting date has not been announced yet.