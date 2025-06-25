Hollywood producer celebrates son’s graduation from HBCU

Zion Packer, son of Hollywood producer Will Packer, has graduated from North Carolina A&T State University. This is another proud HBCU moment for the Packer family.

The graduation took place on May 10, 2025, at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Zion completed his undergraduate degree with dedication and focus.

Will Packer, a proud alumnus of Florida A&M University (FAMU), shared his excitement on Instagram. He wrote, “So proud of you son! Nothing and no one can stop you. Here’s to your biggest chapter yet!” The message captured the joy and pride of this important milestone.

Zion’s success is especially meaningful because his father is one of the most well-known graduates of FAMU. NCAT and FAMU have a friendly rivalry as two former MEAC foes and two of the largest HBCU institutions in the country. Will Packer has built a major career producing blockbuster films like Girls Trip and Think Like a Man.

Zion followed his own path at North Carolina A&T. According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied in the College of Engineering, pursuing an undergraduate degree in Computer Science. He lists his interests in the defense, intelligence, and software development industries. His graduation highlights the importance of family, education, and determination.

This achievement is also a proud moment for the HBCU community. Both FAMU and North Carolina A&T have helped shape the Packer family’s legacy of excellence.

Zion’s next steps are full of promise. His father’s words offer a reminder that the future is wide open.

Zion’s story is a celebration of what can happen when hard work meets opportunity. It is also a powerful example for other young students on their own journeys.