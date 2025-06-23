Unity Classic could be a benchmark of the HBCU football season

For the first time, Edward Waters University (EWU) of the SIAC and Virginia Union University (VUU) of the CIAA will face off in the inaugural Unity Classic in Jacksonville, FL on Sept. 13. The HBCU football Classic comes with a full slate of ancillary activities and promises to deliver everything from a Greek Step Show to a Battle of the Bands.

VUU Dominance

While VUU is coming off one of the best seasons in program history, EWU looks to rebound and challenge for the SIAC crown. This early interconference game could serve as a barometer for the two teams. Will CIAA Coach of the Year Alvin Parker keep things rolling in 2025? He was named earlier this year to attend both the NFL’s Eighth Annual Quarterback Summit and the NFL’s Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum. He has the Panthers rolling and seems poised to be even stronger this season.

EWU Rebuild

EWU is looking to rebuild. Head coach Toriano Morgan has shown the ability to put the Tigers in a position to win, and he seems optimistic about this season. Just last week, Morgan added FAMU quarterback Transfer DJ Boney to the squad. The dual-threat quarterback could be the difference-maker in getting EWU to the next level.

The Unity Classic will be a key game in evaluating the potential of both squads’ seasons. The Unity Classic is scheduled from Sept. 11-13 on the campus of EWU. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Tallahassee sponsors the game and will be broadcast nationally. HBCU Gameday is a co-sponsor of the Unity Classic.

HBCU Classic in Jacksonville

The Unity Classic is the brainchild of EWU Trustee the Rev. Dr. RB Holmes Jr. Holmes has also served as a trustee at another HBCU, Florida A&M. His vision to bring the classic to Jacksonville stems from a broader vision.

“There are great men and women who have told us it’s in our hands to make this a better place and a better country, and most importantly to save and strengthen HBCUs,” Holmes said. “We’re bringing together for the first time in the history of this city, a classic that is speaking directly to the significance of HBCUs. We have two of the finest universities on planet Earth, the Virginia Union University and Edward Waters University. My brothers and sisters, this is going to be magic.”

For more information on the Inaugural Unity Classic, please visit http://www.UnityClassic.org

For tickets to the Unity Classic: https://events.hometownticketing.com/boxoffice/ewc/L2VtYmVkL2V2ZW50LzE1NA==