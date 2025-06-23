Duke basketball to host HBCU coached by alumnus

DURHAM, N.C. – Howard University will take face Duke University at one of college basketball’s most legendary venues this fall. Kenneth Blakeney’s Bison are set to face Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium during the Brotherhood Run, held from November 21–23. The three-day event will reunite former Duke captains now leading programs of their own—Blakeney, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, and Niagara’s Greg Paulus.

First-Ever Matchup Between Howard and Duke

Howard University will play Duke on Sunday, November 23, marking the first meeting between the HBCU and the ACC program. Before that, Howard will face Niagara on Saturday, November 22. The event tips off with Duke vs. Niagara on Friday, November 21. Game times and television details will be shared at a later date.

The spotlight continues to grow for Howard University, which has experienced a resurgence under Blakeney. The former Duke captain has led the Bison to back-to-back MEAC Tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2023 and 2024. Notably, Blakeney earned MEAC Coach of the Year honors in 2022–23 after guiding Howard to its first 20-win season in more than 30 years.

Howard University head coach Kenny Blakeney celebrates winning the 2023 MEAC Tournament. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

A National Stage for HBCU Basketball

Howard’s participation in the Brotherhood Run reflects the expanding national platform for HBCU basketball. Playing against at Cameron Indoor offers a symbolic and strategic milestone.

Duke’s Role in the Brotherhood Run

This marks the second time Duke will host the Brotherhood Run. The event honors the legacy of former Blue Devils now leading their own programs. By welcoming back Blakeney and Paulus, Duke deepens the meaning behind the games and celebrates the enduring bond among its alumni.

This November, Howard University will step into the national spotlight on one of the sport’s grandest stages. For Kenneth Blakeney, it’s more than a homecoming—it’s a testament to the transformation of a once-underacheiving HBCU basketball program into a rising power ready for primetime.