NFL and HBCU legend to have new statue unveiled

The city of Mobile, Alabama, will celebrate some of its greatest sports legends on Tuesday, June 24 with the grand opening of the Hall of Fame Walk. The event will honor NFL legend Robert Brazile, a former Jackson State football star and Pro Football Hall of Famer, who proudly represents HBCU excellence.

The Hall of Fame Walk is a permanent landmark located in front of the Mobile Convention Center on the riverwalk. The new site will feature six nine-foot statues honoring sports legends with strong ties to Mobile.

The Hall of Fame Walk will showcase:

Hank Aaron

Satchel Paige

Billy Williams

Ozzie Smith

Willie McCovey

Robert Brazile (HBCU legend from Jackson State)

These athletes are not just Hall of Famers. They are cultural icons who helped shape Mobile’s rich sports history and the legacy of HBCU athletes on the national stage.

The public is invited to attend the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and statue unveiling on Tuesday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center in Alabama. The event will feature speeches from city leaders, family members, and Hall of Fame representatives.

This celebration will spotlight Mobile’s lasting contributions to Major League Baseball, professional football, and HBCU athletics. Robert Brazile’s journey from Jackson State, an HBCU powerhouse, to football’s biggest stage shows the strength and impact of HBCU programs.

The Hall of Fame Walk will stand as a permanent tribute to Mobile’s sports heroes and to the importance of HBCU athletes in shaping American sports.

For more information about the Hall of Fame Walk and upcoming events, visit the City of Mobile’s official website.