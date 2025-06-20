Under Armour Doubles Down on HBCU Sports with CIAA Extension

In a move that reinforces its commitment to innovation, performance, and cultural impact in the HBCU community, the CIAA has extended its exclusive apparel partnership with Under Armour through 2029. The announcement comes on the heels of the CIAA Board of Directors meeting, where another major deal was also finalized: keeping the storied CIAA Basketball Tournament in Baltimore through the end of the decade.

For the CIAA and its member institutions, it’s more than just a jersey deal.

A Partnership Built on Identity and Innovation



“Under Armour continues to be a powerful partner in our journey, elevating the look, feel, and performance of our student-athletes while reinforcing our identity across the national stage,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker. “We are proud to move forward together with a shared commitment to innovation and impact.”

Under Armour’s relationship with the CIAA began in 2018 after Russell Athletic exited the collegiate uniform space. Facilitated through BSN Sports, the deal gave CIAA programs exclusive access to UA uniforms, gear, footwear, and training equipment. It was a timely and strategic move, especially as other HBCU conferences were locking in similar partnerships.

Since then, Under Armour has not just dressed athletes—they’ve leaned into storytelling. Their “Sisterhood in Style” campaign, launched earlier this year, spotlighted HBCU women and Black Greek life, featuring members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. on the campuses of Bowie State University and Morgan State University. With imagery by Baltimore-based photographer and activist Devin Allen, the campaign tied fashion, culture, and pride together, all wrapped in UA’s pink-and-green UA Echo sneaker.

A Baltimore Connection That Runs Deep

This brand of authenticity isn’t accidental. Under Armour’s headquarters are just minutes from downtown Baltimore, and its ties to the community run deep. Morgan State, a flagship HBCU in Baltimore, has long been a partner institution. The renewed CIAA deal only strengthens the city’s connection to both the brand and HBCU sports and culture.

So when the CIAA announced that its hoops tournament—an economic and cultural crown jewel for the conference—would stay in Baltimore through 2029, it wasn’t just a win for the city. It was synergy in action. A Baltimore-based brand. A Baltimore-hosted HBCU tournament. And a renewed focus on showcasing Black excellence, both on the court and in community storytelling.

Beyond the CIAA, Under Armour also outfits HBCUs like Hampton, Howard, and Edward Waters. But this extended commitment with the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference signals something deeper—a long-term investment in legacy, innovation, and visibility.

For the CIAA, the fit remains perfect—on the court, in the culture, and with the City of Baltimore.