CIAA Officially Extends Baltimore Partnership Through 2029

The CIAA Basketball Tournament — arguably the crown jewel of HBCU basketball — isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. After a string of successful years in Charm City, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has officially announced that Baltimore will remain the home of its iconic men’s and women’s basketball tournament through 2029.

The decision, made by the CIAA Board of Directors, comes after a competitive bid process that included an effort by Charlotte, North Carolina — the tournament’s former long-term host — to bring the event back to the Queen City. But in the end, Baltimore’s momentum, economic impact, and community embrace proved too strong to ignore.

Baltimore Secures the Bag — and the Culture

Since officially relocating the tournament to Baltimore in 2021, the CIAA has found a new groove. What began with a virtual event due to the pandemic has grown into a full-fledged celebration of Black excellence, generating a staggering $109 million in total economic impact for the city between 2022 and 2025. The 2025 tournament alone pumped $27.4 million into Baltimore’s economy, created nearly 1,500 jobs, and pulled in $2.4 million in state and local tax revenue.

But this isn’t just about dollars and cents. It’s about legacy.

“This tournament isn’t just basketball games,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “It’s a celebration of Black culture, Black history, and Black excellence.”

From Education Day and the Career Expo to Fan Fest and a scholarship fund that’s infused $1.6 million into CIAA member institutions — all HBCUs — the event has become a centerpiece of both economic and cultural vitality in Baltimore.

A Historic Shift from Charlotte

The CIAA tournament had long been synonymous with Charlotte. For 15 years, the North Carolina city hosted what became more than an HBCU basketball event — it was the gathering place for HBCU alumni, fans, and families every February.

The energy was electric, the nightlife unmatched, and the impact undeniable. But over time, tensions grew. Local officials and business leaders questioned whether they were getting a sufficient return on their investment. In 2020, after the CIAA opted not to renew Charlotte’s contract, the tournament packed its bags for Baltimore, marking a seismic shift in HBCU athletics.

Since then, Charlotte has made it no secret that it wants the tournament back. Its 2024 bid, though strong, ultimately fell short.

Charm City Delivers — On and Off the Court

Baltimore, led by Governor Wes Moore, Mayor Scott, Visit Baltimore, and a fired-up host committee, made a compelling case not just with money, but with mission.

“The CIAA is more than a basketball tournament; it’s a cultural institution that celebrates excellence in education, community, and athletics,” said Gov. Moore. “Its continued presence will not only boost our economy but also advance our shared commitment to equity and opportunity.”

Adding even more hometown pride to the mix is Under Armour, the Baltimore-based athletic apparel giant. The company has renewed its partnership with the CIAA through 2029, pledging continued support for student-athletes.

“This collaboration goes far beyond apparel,” said Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank. “It represents shared values, community impact, and a commitment to excellence through athletics.”

DMV Roots and a New Era

Baltimore’s location in the heart of the DMV offers easy access to the CIAA’s fan base, especially alumni from schools like Bowie State University, just a short drive away. As the only CIAA member institution in Maryland, Bowie State has been front and center during the tournament’s tenure in the city.

Dr. Aminta Breaux, CIAA Board Chair and president of Bowie State, emphasized the significance: “We are building a new legacy of Black excellence in Baltimore. The partnership has been exceptional — from the economic impact to the cultural celebration.”

Even more impressive: from 2022 to 2025, the tournament generated $4.8 million in direct spending with minority-owned businesses — an intentional commitment to equity that reflects the conference’s values.

What’s Next?

The CIAA will tip off its next Baltimore-based HBCU basketball tournament from February 24 to March 1, 2026, inside the renovated CFG Bank Arena. Thousands of fans, students, alumni, and families are expected to descend on the city once again, not just for basketball, but for everything the week has come to represent: pride, power, and presence.

And while Charlotte might have lost the bid this time, it’s clear the competition for HBCU sports’ premier event isn’t cooling down.

For now, though, Baltimore wears the crown — and it’s holding tight.