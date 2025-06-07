HBCU Greek Life celebrated in shoe campaign

Under Armour has launched a new HBCU-focused social media campaign, “Sisterhood in Style,” to celebrate the Spring/Summer release of its latest lifestyle sneaker, the UA Echo.

The campaign spotlights historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Greek life. Shot on the campuses of Bowie State University and Morgan State University, the series highlights the creative energy and cultural pride found at these Maryland-based institutions.

Baltimore photographer Devin Allen led the visual production. His work captures members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.—the first Black Greek-letter sorority for college women—styled in bold and expressive outfits. These looks honor deep traditions while showcasing individual flair.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority was founded at Howard University in 1908.

The UA Echo sneaker features a striking pink and green colorway, inspired by the signature colors of AKA. It is now available for purchase online at $150.

According to a news release from Under Armour, “Sisterhood in Style” goes beyond a product showcase. The campaign underscores the company’s broader commitment to innovation, culture, and community.

“This campaign empowers the next generation to show up boldly, break boundaries, and define their own style codes,” Under Armour stated.

Bowie State and Morgan State are long-standing HBCU partners with Under Armour. This initiative continues the brand’s focus on inclusive design, cultural storytelling, and authentic campus engagement.

Not mad at these at all.



New Under Armour Echo coming soon. pic.twitter.com/86m9Cweh2n — Andrew Dutton ? (@ad__sneaks) March 18, 2025

Devin Allen is a Baltimore-based photographer and activist known for capturing powerful images that highlight Black life and social justice. He rose to national prominence in 2015 when his photo of the Baltimore protests after Freddie Gray’s death appeared on the cover of Time magazine. Allen uses his lens to tell authentic stories of his community, blending art with activism.

Committed to youth empowerment, Allen also founded “Through Their Eyes,” a program teaching photography to Baltimore’s inner-city youth.