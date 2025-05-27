Charlotte reacts as CIAA stiff-arms bid

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) has issued a statement following the CIAA’s decision not to consider Charlotte as a host city for its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments from 2027 through 2029.

“We have been informed by the CIAA that Charlotte will not be considered as a host city for the upcoming tournament cycle,” the CRVA said. “While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we are proud of the strong, collaborative bid submitted by the City of Charlotte, the CRVA, and the Charlotte Sports Foundation.”

The CIAA Tournament, which called Charlotte home from 2006 to 2020, relocated to Baltimore in 2021. It will remain there through at least 2029, following the latest extension. The Queen City’s bid focused on its evolving stature as a major event destination, strong hospitality sector, and proven history with the event.

Charlotte last hosted the CIAA Tournament back in 2020. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

A key issue in the decision was scheduling. When the CIAA requested 2027 dates in early 2025, key venues in the were already booked due to prior commitments. The CRVA noted that this reflected the city’s continued rise as a sought-after host for major events.

Despite the scheduling challenge, officials emphasized that their proposal highlighted the city’s growth and readiness to once again embrace the tournament.

“This effort showcased the evolution of our city, the strength of our venues, and the vibrancy of our hospitality community,” the CRVA said.

While disappointed, the CRVA remains hopeful for future opportunities. “We remain optimistic that Charlotte will have the opportunity to welcome the tournament back in the future.”

As the CIAA continues its run in Baltimore, Charlotte continues to look ahead, aiming to remain a player in hosting large-scale sporting and cultural events.