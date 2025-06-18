New Orleans Saints induct former HBCU star to HOF

Former HBCU star Brett Maxie has been inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, a fitting tribute to a standout safety from Texas Southern. Maxie forged a path from Texas Southern to NFL prominence. That HBCU heritage laid the foundation for a career defined by grit and consistency, qualities that endeared him to Saints fans during nine standout seasons in New Orleans.



After going undrafted out of his HBCU alma mater in 1985, Maxie signed with the Saints and immediately became a foundational player in their defense. During his nine seasons in black and gold, he appeared in 118 games, amassed 438 tackles and 15 interceptions, and was credited with three picks returned for touchdowns. He also played a pivotal role in the franchise’s first-ever winning season (12–3 in 1987) and first playoff berth, notably making a clutch fourth?down stop against Pittsburgh that sealed that landmark win.

His journey from HBCU standout to Hall of Famer underscores the vital impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in shaping NFL talent. Maxie’s excellence at Texas Southern—where he earned a degree in biology and was active in campus life—shines a light on the strength of HBCU programs in producing overlooked but championship?caliber players.

In New Orleans, Maxie was also part of the legendary Dome Patrol era, a defense consistently among the league’s best, and one that valued the versatile, smart play he brought. Now, his selection cements his legacy as not just a product of HBCU pedigree, but as one of the Saints’ finest defensive backs.

As December approaches, the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies during the Saints?Panthers weekend will mark a proud moment for Texas Southern, its HBCU peers, and for every overlooked origin story that leads to football glory. HBCU pride runs deep, and Brett Maxie’s enshrinement is a testament to it.