HBCU Choir to Make Carnegie Hall Debut

Florida Memorial University’s Ambassador Chorale will make its debut at Carnegie Hall this summer. A historic first for the 50-year-old HBCU ensemble. The performance will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025. And will be part of the Choirs of America “In Harmony” concert series.

The performance marks a milestone for the HBCU, which is home to South Florida’s only historically Black college or university (HBCU). The Ambassador Chorale, founded in 1975 by the late Professor Roosevelt Williams, has long served as a musical ambassador for the institution.

A Legacy of Excellence

Currently under the direction of Dr. Argarita Johnson-Palavicini—affectionately known as Dr. J—the 30-member choir has built a reputation for versatility and excellence. The ensemble performs a diverse range of musical styles, including classical, gospel, and student-composed works.

“This moment is a testament to the dedication of our students and the enduring power of music at HBCUs,” said Dr. Johnson-Palavicini.

The invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall followed a successful collaboration with the New World Symphony in Miami Beach last summer. That appearance caught the attention of national organizers and led directly to the New York engagement.

Community Support Makes It Possible

For the past year, the choir has worked tirelessly to raise funds for the trip. Backed by alumni, donors, and community leaders—including Miami Gardens Councilwoman Katrina Baskins—the group reached its goal.

The Ambassador Chorale will travel to New York on Wednesday, June 18. Three days later, they will join choirs from across the country in a mass performance at Carnegie Hall.

Florida Memorial University’s choir has also been selected to perform a solo arrangement of the African American spiritual, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.” The performance will highlight the cultural and musical traditions that define the HBCU experience.

Reaching a New Stage

Over the years, the Ambassador Chorale has performed across the United States, the Bahamas, and Europe. Yet this upcoming appearance represents something different.

“To perform at Carnegie Hall is the dream of every serious musician,” said Dr. Johnson-Palavicini. “For an HBCU choir like ours, it’s more than a dream—it’s a powerful affirmation.”