Trick Williams: From HBCU Football to Wrestling Royalty

In a history-making moment that stunned the professional wrestling world, Trick Williams—real name Matrick Belton—etched his name into the record books by becoming the first WWE-contracted superstar to win the TNA World Championship. The victory, which occurred at NXT Battleground on May 25, 2025, is not just a milestone for Williams but also a cultural moment for HBCUs, highlighting the often-overlooked path from HBCU athletics to global superstardom.

Williams began his athletic career in HBCU football at Hampton University. In 2012, he played wide receiver for the Pirates football team, making modest on-field contributions—four catches for 33 yards across six games, including a memorable 20-yard reception against Florida A&M. Though he remained on the roster in 2013, playing time eluded him.

That didn’t dim his drive.

Williams later transferred to the University of South Carolina, where his athletic prowess blossomed. In 2015, he earned a starting role with the Gamecocks, logging 11 receptions for 121 yards. While his college football numbers weren’t earth-shattering, his physical gifts and drive attracted NFL attention, and he received a minicamp invite from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

But fate had a different arena in mind.

From the Gridiron to the Ring

In early 2021, Williams signed with WWE and reported to its NXT brand. With charisma that lit up the screen and a physicality rooted in years of football, it wasn’t long before he captivated fans and rose through the ranks. In just a few short years, he became NXT North American Champion and then captured the NXT Championship twice—cementing his place as one of WWE’s hottest rising stars.

Yet it was his crossover victory at NXT Battleground that shifted the wrestling landscape. Facing TNA’s Joe Hendry, Williams shocked the industry by winning the TNA World Championship, a belt historically held by legends like Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, and Sting. No WWE-contracted wrestler had ever done it before.

Williams sealed the deal with his devastating finisher—“The Trick Shot”—after strategically using the title belt during the match. The moment drew comparisons to classic wrestling invasions and crossovers, but this wasn’t just storyline chaos. It was a career-defining statement.

The Rise of “TrickNA”

The fallout from the win was immediate and unforgettable. Williams declared himself the “face of TNA” on WWE programming, cheekily rebranding the belt as the “TrickNA Championship.” His swagger wasn’t just for show—he issued open challenges to wrestling icons like AJ Styles and Kurt Angle, signaling he had no intention of playing it safe with his newly claimed title.

Up next: Williams will defend his TrickNA crown against Mike Santana, a respected veteran with something to prove. The feud has already ignited online buzz, with fans speculating whether Williams’s crossover reign is just beginning—or nearing a dramatic end.

An HBCU Champion, On and Off the Mat

For Hampton University and the broader HBCU community, Trick Williams’s meteoric rise serves as a powerful reminder of the talent cultivated within historically Black colleges and universities. His journey—from catching passes on the Pirates’ gridiron to lifting one of professional wrestling’s most storied titles—is a testament to perseverance, adaptability, and self-belief.

HBCU athletes have long faced an uphill battle for national recognition, often overlooked by mainstream media and professional leagues. Williams’s success breaks that mold. His story isn’t just about athletic transition—it’s about cultural elevation. He represents a new generation of HBCU alumni making waves in unconventional arenas.

What’s Next for Trick?

With WWE and TNA both placing their chips on his star power, Trick Williams is now in rare air. He’s proven he can draw eyes, generate headlines, and deliver in high-pressure moments. Whether his future holds more title unifications, a main roster debut, or headlining WrestleMania, one thing is certain—Trick Williams is no longer just a rising star.

He’s the moment.

And for HBCUs across the country, his triumph is more than just a win. It’s a shining example of where grit, charisma, and HBCU pride can take you, even to the very top of the wrestling world.