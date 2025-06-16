Florida State coach decides to join FAMU staff

Florida A&M University, a leading HBCU in Division I athletics, has strengthened its men’s basketball program with a high-profile hire. FAMU head coach Charlie Ward has appointed Jarrod Lazarus, a veteran coach with deep experience at Florida State, as the new Associate Head Coach for the Rattlers.

This move continues the program’s commitment to building a winning culture and developing student-athletes on and off the court.

“Jarrod Lazarus is the perfect addition as Associate Head Coach at Florida A&M,” said Ward. “His leadership, passion for the game, and dedication to developing young talent will elevate the program.”

Lazarus, a proven winner, expressed enthusiasm for joining the historic HBCU program.

“I’m thrilled to join Florida A&M Men’s Basketball and be part of such a historic program,” Lazarus said. “I want to thank Coach Ward for this opportunity. I look forward to embracing the culture and helping take the team to new heights.”

Bringing Florida State Experience and NCAA Success to HBCU basketball

Lazarus brings elite coaching credentials. At Florida State, he served as an Assistant Coach under Leonard Hamilton and previously as Director of Basketball Operations for five seasons. He helped lead the Seminoles to the Sweet 16, the 2020 ACC Championship, and a No. 4 final national ranking.

During his time there, Lazarus helped develop NBA lottery picks Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell, making him a key figure in one of the ACC’s most efficient programs.

USF and MTSU Coaching Impact

At USF, Lazarus guided the Bulls to a 24-win season and a College Basketball Invitational Championship, completing the biggest turnaround in the NCAA that year. Earlier, at Middle Tennessee State, he helped upset top-seeded Michigan State and Minnesota in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

Strong Foundation and Academic Background

Lazarus began coaching with Gold Coast Basketball AAU under legendary coach Marcos “Shakey” Rodriguez. He earned a B.S. from Florida State and an MBA from Middle Tennessee State University.