Philadelphia Eagles Launch Ticket Presale for Historic HBCU Clash

Philadelphia, PA – Presale tickets are officially live for one of the most anticipated HBCU football games of the year. On Thursday, October 30, two Philadelphia Eagles legends—DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick—will return to Lincoln Financial Field as head coaches in a game that blends NFL legacy with HBCU pride.

Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets will face off against Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) matchup unlike any other.

A Unique HBCU Moment in an NFL Stadium

This isn’t just another HBCU football game in a pro stadium. While events like the Celebration Bowl, Orange Blossom Classic, and Southern Heritage Classic have showcased HBCU culture in NFL venues, this game is different.

This regular-season, MEAC matchup will impact the conference standings and takes place in one of the NFL’s premier stadiums, with two of the most electrifying players in Eagles history now leading their teams as head coaches.

“We are thrilled to host two of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country,” said Frank Gumienny, COO of the Philadelphia Eagles. “DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick are blazing new trails in their respective careers that we are all incredibly proud of.”

Presale Tickets Now Live

Tickets went on presale Tuesday, June 17, at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.com. Fans should act fast. With Jackson and Vick leading their squads, this game just might sell out fast.

The Philadelphia Eagles released an energetic hype video to announce the presale. Reminding fans of the duo’s legendary moments in midnight green—and building excitement for their return in a new role.

Legends Return to Their NFL Home

Both Jackson and Vick had career-defining performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In 2010, they pulled off one of the most iconic comebacks in NFL history—known as the Miracle at the New Meadowlands.

“To be playing in Philly, at the Linc, on the field Coach Vick and I called home for many years, will be special,” said DeSean Jackson. “It means a lot for our players, alumni, and HBCU culture across the country.”

Michael Vick echoed the excitement.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue,” Vick said. “Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories at Lincoln Financial Field. I’m thrilled to return as a head coach for this historic moment.”

More Than a Game

The matchup goes beyond football. Programming around the game will include:

Career readiness workshops

Work-based learning opportunities

Networking events with both coaches

It’s all part of a broader mission to showcase the power and value of HBCU institutions.

“While we are both excited about the game, this is more than that,” said Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston (Norfolk State) and Dr. Tony Allen (Delaware State) in a joint statement. “The measure of this game’s success will be in the light it shines on the power of our HBCU community.”

With the buzz already building from the hype video and early ticket announcements, this showdown is shaping up to be a cultural moment. It’s about more than touchdowns and trophies—it’s about legacy, leadership, and lifting HBCU programs into the national spotlight in a way that only legends like Vick and Jackson can.