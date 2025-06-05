Philadelphia Eagles legends to battle as HBCU coaches in stadium

Former Philadelphia Eagles stars Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson are bringing their HBCU squads to their former NFL stadium.

Originally slated for Saturday, Nov. 1 at Delaware State’s Alumni Stadium, the game will now take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30 at Lincoln Financial Field – home to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The decision comes after unprecedented anticipation for the matchup between two well-known head coaches – Michael Vick and Desean Jackson. The close friends excelled together as teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles, providing one of the most popular quarterback-wide receiver connections of the 21st century.

“While we are both excited about the game, this is more than that,” Norfolk State President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Delaware State President Tony Allen said in a joint statement. “It is an opportunity to showcase our talented students on and off the field, as well as the great many faculty, staff, and coaches whose work is a labor of love. The measure of this game’s success will be in the light it shines on the power of our HBCU community; we are the best return on investment in higher education.”

Michael Vick embraces quarterback Israel Carter during Norfolk State’s spring football game. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

“I came to Delaware State University to start a new phase of my career with a unique institution that cares about its students and is helping to transform their futures,” Jackson said. “I know Coach Vick feels the same way at Norfolk State. A part of that transformation is opening our students and scholar athletes up to a whole new set of experiences at the highest level. For our teams to be playing in Philly, at Lincoln Financial Field, on the field Coach Vick and I called home for many years will be special for our players, our coaching staffs, our Alumni and fans, and for HBCU culture around the country.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage,” Vick added. “Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field – this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen.”

Tickets will go on sale at later date.