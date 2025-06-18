HBCU Hall of Famer to Be Honored by Tampa Bay Rays

TAMPA, FL – Former Florida A&M University softball star Amber Fullwood will receive a special honor from her hometown Major League Baseball team. On August 22, the Tampa Bay Rays will recognize the former HBCU great during their “FAMU Night with the Rays” celebration. As part of the event, Fullwood will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

A Well-Deserved Recognition for HBCU softball

This tribute comes just weeks before Fullwood’s official induction into the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame, set for September. During her time at Florida A&M, Fullwood helped lead the Rattlers to four consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championships—an unprecedented achievement in the program’s history.

“I was on vacation and was shocked when I got the call that I had been voted into the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame,” Fullwood said. “My initial reaction was shock. I was honored and excited. This means the world to me. More than the recognition, the hard work, the sacrifices, late nights, the greatness that coach Veronica Wiggins put into us—to celebrate that with some of the best players to ever come through FAMU is truly humbling to me.”

Amber Fullwood and her teammates celebrate a FAMU score. (Vaughn Wilson)

Game Day Details for Rattler Fans

Due to damage at Tropicana Field from Hurricane Milton, the Rays are currently playing their home games at George Steinbrenner Field, the New York Yankees’ spring training facility in Tampa. The August 22 game will include a special FAMU-themed promotion.

Fans can purchase tickets in sections 215–217, which are reserved for Rattler supporters. Each ticket comes with a limited-edition corduroy FAMU baseball cap.

Former Teammates Join the Celebration

Fullwood asked the Rays to allow her former teammates to join her on the field before the game. The team agreed to her request.

“Obviously there’s only one first pitch and I’ll be doing that alone, but I wanted my teammates who lived close to join in the celebration with me,” Fullwood said.

Amber Fullwood’s Record-Breaking Career

A Tampa native, Fullwood was a four-year standout under legendary FAMU coach Veronica Wiggins. She earned the MEAC Freshman of the Year award in 2014, was selected First Team All-MEAC three times, and served as team MVP her senior year.

She joined the program in 2013 as part of a historic six-player recruiting class. Together, they created a dominating HBCU softball program:

Four straight MEAC championships

Four NCAA Regional appearances

Multiple All-MEAC and All-Academic Team honors

A perfect graduation rate—earning diplomas together in four years

This group was honored by FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson at commencement for their combined success in the classroom and on the field. They remain the only six athletes in school history to achieve this milestone.

Career Highlights and Stats

Amber Fullwood also ranks among the best in FAMU’s softball record books. Key highlights include:

Most hits in 2014 : 47

: 47 Most at-bats in 2014 : 189

: 189 Most doubles : 10 (2014) and 12 (2017)

: 10 (2014) and 12 (2017) Most RBIs : 30 (2016) and 31 (2017)

: 30 (2016) and 31 (2017) Ranked No. 6 in career RBIs in FAMU history: 110

Beyond the diamond, Fullwood has been active in her community. Her HBCU experience at Florida A&M was more than just sports. As a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., she has participated in numerous service projects, while also working through church organizations to make a positive local impact.

The Rays will face the St. Louis Cardinals on August 22 at 7:35 PM. Fans are encouraged to arrive by 7:00 PM to see Fullwood throw out the first pitch. To join the FAMU section and receive a complimentary FAMU corduroy cap, tickets must be purchased through Rays representative Heather Turner at (727) 387-6879 or via the following link: 2025 FAMU Night Tickets. Use code: 2025FAMU at checkout.