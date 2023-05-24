Howard University/Hampton rivalry heads back to Audi Field

By

WASHINGTON (May 23, 2023) – Audi Field will host the third annual “Truth and Service Classic” college football game between home team Howard University and visitor Hampton University on Sept. 16, 2023. Additional information regarding the kick-off time and how to watch the game will be provided in the near future.



This storied rivalry between two of the nation’s prominent historically Black colleges dates back to 1908 and is known as the “Battle for the Real HU.” Hampton University currently leads the all-time series with a record of 55-41-1 against Howard University. The two teams last met at Hampton University on Sept. 3, 2022, with the Hampton Pirates edging out the Howard Bison, 31-28.



“We are proud to welcome Howard University back for the third iteration of the Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field, and particularly excited for the matchup with Hampton University to return,” Danita Johnson,

D.C. United President of Business Operations, said. “This is an important relationship for D.C. United and Audi Field, and we look forward to a weekend full of celebration and education alongside two of our country’s great historic Black colleges in the Nation’s Capital.”



The Truth and Service Classic was established in 2021 when Audi Field hosted Howard University against longtime rivals Hampton University at the 20,000-seat venue in downtown Washington, D.C., the home of Major League Soccer club D.C. United. Hampton University won the inaugural Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field when they took down the Howard Bison by a score of 48-22 on Sept. 18, 2021, in front of a near-capacity crowd. On Oct. 15, 2022, Howard University hosted Harvard University in the second installment of the Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field, falling to the Crimson 41-25.

“We’re excited for our football team to play in the Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field for the third time,” said Howard Director of Athletics Kery Davis. “The last two years brought so much excitement and we’re looking forward to renewing our long-time rivalry with Hampton. We would like to thank D.C. United and Audi Field for this incredible partnership and opportunity for our student-athletes.”

The Howard University Bison play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and have been a football program for over 125 years. Over the course of the program’s history, they have won five Black College National Championships and three conference championships. The Bison begin their 2023 college football season on the road against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 1.



“The partnership between Events DC, Audi Field, D.C. United and Howard University is bringing the third Truth and Service Classic to HBCU football fans and alums of both fantastic educational institutions. Audi

Field and the surrounding area will offer a celebration filled with activities for the whole family,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “We can’t wait to witness this historic rivalry on September 16th, and we welcome everyone to enjoy all the wonderful things our city has to offer. I am looking forward to the battle for title of the Real HU.”



To register your interest in attending the game or any of the additional weekend activities you can visit www.audifield.com. All those who register will be included in an exclusive ticket pre-sale, which begins prior to tickets becoming available for the public.

For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.com, the Audi Field website at www.audifielddc.com and/or the DC Events website at www.eventsdc.com.

